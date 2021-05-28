 Skip to main content
Your daily horoscope: May 28

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Gemini.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Your birthday chart encourages you to be generous but at the same time it warns you need to be smart about who you choose to assist. Some people would let you do everything for them if they could get away with it and you must not let that happen.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If someone expects you to do something for them without first asking if you would mind you must, as a matter of principle, say “No”. The moment you let them start taking you for granted is the moment you lose control of your own destiny.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more tempting an offer looks today the more carefully you will need to check it out. Most likely it is completely on the level and there is nothing to worry about, but if there is something suspicious about it you need to know.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do you tell the truth and risk hurting a loved one’s feelings today or do you lie and hope they don’t find out tomorrow? You should know from past experience that they will uncover the truth eventually, so maybe it’s better to get it over with now.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to make an important decision about a money or property matter you should shut yourself away from outside influences and give it some serious thought. Other people’s opinions don’t count – it’s only your needs that matter right now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

According to the planets you have overlooked a small but vital piece of information and if it continues to elude you the fallout could be huge. Stop whatever else you are working on and find out what you have missed. Your future could depend on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a special effort today to be nice to someone who isn’t always nice to you. You may be surprised, and delighted, to find that they respond in kind and the two of you start to get on a whole lot better than you did before.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Everyone wants a piece of you of late, which is nice in a way but the fact remains there is only so much of you to go around. Forget about being everyone’s friend and work only with those people who can do something for you. Popularity is overrated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It’s quite likely you have lost your way of late but there is no need to worry because you will soon get back on track. What happens today and over the weekend will point you in the right direction – and all you have to do then is march.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t be offended if a friend refuses to agree with you or follow your lead. You may be similar in many ways but that does not mean you will always think, or feel, the same way. Savor the fact that you are both hugely independent people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It may annoy you that someone has changed their mind about joining you in some kind or project but maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. Better to find out about their doubts now than later on when, if they pull out, some serious damage could be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A tempting offer of a financial or maybe even a romantic nature will come your way over the next 24 hours. Do you accept it? Only you can decide but with the Sun very much on your side at the moment it’s probably worth the risk.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever ideas find their way into your mind over the next few days you are strongly advised to keep them to yourself for the time being. The fewer people know what you are thinking the better. Keep the element of surprise on your side.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

