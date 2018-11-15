Your daily horoscope: November 15

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Creatively and artistically this should be a year to remember. You must have a project or two that is close to your heart, and now is the time to stop toying with it and get serious about seeing it through to completion. Fame and fortune beckon!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What happens today may not be entirely to your liking but if you stay calm and stay switched on it’s unlikely you will lose out. If the pressure is on all of a sudden you must not panic. Tackle what comes at you one thing at a time.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know there are times when there is no point trying to force events, and this is clearly one of them. If you find yourself stuck and unable to move ahead, don’t get annoyed – just accept the situation and find ways to make the best of it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something will happen today that makes you wish you had been a bit less impulsive, especially in your dealings with people in positions of power. You may have to admit that you got it wrong but if you don’t your reputation could suffer lasting harm.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The planets warn that anything you begin on impulse over the next few days could get you into hot water. Will that stop you? Of course not. You’re in one of those moods when you just don’t care. And with Mars on your side you’ll battle through.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Once you make up your mind about something it takes a lot to make you change it again. Having said which, you can now see that a financial decision you took a few weeks ago was more than just a little bit wrong. There’s still time to change it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

No matter how hard you try to convince someone that you know what you are doing they will refuse to believe you. So stop talking about it and just get on it with. As is so often the case, actions will speak louder than words.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

At some stage over the next few days you will come to the conclusion that you are doing too many things for too many people. Then, of course, you must do something about it. Be ruthless – cut back on your commitments by at least 50 per cent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t waste time trying to explain what you are doing – the only thing that matters is that you do it right now, this very moment. Generally speaking, people are more impressed by those who take action than by those who just talk about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You have changed your mind so many times about a highly personal issue that it seems to have become a bit of a habit. That needs to stop. Make a commitment to stick with a certain course of action, then see it through to the end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

As usual you will be rushing around trying to get a dozen things done at once, but that’s okay. You have so much energy at your disposal now that it’s pointless trying to contain it. You’ll get more done today than you usually get done in a week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Why are you worrying so much about your money situation? Yes, it’s true, it could be better but with Mars now moving into the main financial area of your chart you can find ways to improve your cash-flow situation. Try spending less too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

As Mars moves into your birth sign today you may be tempted to do something out of the ordinary, which is fine. But make sure it’s not the kind of something that could get you in trouble with the powers that be. The law applies to you too!

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com