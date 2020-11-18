Your daily horoscope: November 18

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There’s no point making big or detailed plans for the year ahead because you will have to adapt to events on an almost daily basis. Keep your overall goal in mind but don’t be too rigid about it. You may be destined to move in a completely new direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Others can walk around the place with frowns on their faces if they like but you are determined to be happy. Do whatever it takes today to get a smile on your face, then do whatever it takes to keep it there. Life is to be enjoyed, not endured.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Something is likely to occur today that throws your plans into disarray. With Saturn, planet of restriction, strong in your chart it’s likely that your ability to move around freely will be curtailed. Don’t get angry about it, just find other ways to have fun.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You seem to be in one of those moods when no matter what other people say you deliberately take an opposing viewpoint. Chances are you don’t believe a word of it but it amuses you to stir things up. Don’t expect it all your own way though.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If someone tries to take advantage of your kindly nature today you must stand up for yourself, even if you fear it might make you look mean. Others are, of course, entitled to ask for your assistance, but you are under no obligation to give it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

As a Leo you enjoy being at the centre of things but there may come a moment when you would prefer the spotlight to shine away from you for a while. Not that you have anything to hide but being the No. 1 attraction can get exhausting.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means put yourself about and show the world what you can do but don’t try so hard that it feels false. Maybe you should ask yourself why you need to be thought of as a mover and shaker. Have you tried relaxing once in a while?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Can you trust what people in positions of power are telling you? You may have your doubts but unless you have firm evidence to the contrary you would be wise to keep your misgivings to yourself. Be on your guard though, just in case.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

These may be unsettling times for a lot of people but you seem to coasting along without a care in the world. That’s nice but don’t take it for granted. The Sun leaves your sign on Saturday, after which life may not come quite so easy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of the people you have to deal with today will get on your nerves in a big way but there’s not much you can do about it. You may not suffer fools gladly but you are advised not to be too cutting in your remarks. It could rebound on you.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Pace yourself sensibly today and make sure whatever you are working on gets the proper level of time and attention. It may feel as if the pressure is on but most likely you are putting that pressure on yourself for no good reason. Ease up. Smell the flowers.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Get in touch with someone you have not talked to in a while. It may be that you are exactly the person they were hoping to hear from, because they’ve got a problem and they trust your judgment. Yes, you should take that as a compliment.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Some people can be awfully demanding and you are not the sort to turn them down or turn them away. However, it could all get a bit much for you today, so draw a line and let them know you won’t do everything for them. And mean it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com