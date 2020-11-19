Your daily horoscope: November 19

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn is strong on your birthday this year, which among other things suggests you will get the chance to start putting some flesh on your dreams. It’s time to step outside your comfort zone, grab the world by the neck and show it what you can do.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will need to be careful today when dealing with people in positions of authority. It won’t matter in the slightest if you are in the right, the only thing that counts is power, and they have more of that commodity than you do, so play safe.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If a loved one tries to tell you something you don’t want to hear today you could easily shut your ears and pretend you don’t hear a thing. You would be wise to listen though as what they have to say could, in the long-term, help you immensely.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone tries to take liberties over the next 24 hours you must defend yourself. You are under no obligation to give them something just because you possess plenty of it and they don’t possess any. You’ve worked hard for your “good fortune”.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A clash of egos is likely today and it will take all your powers of self-control to stop yourself from getting angrier than you have done in a very long time. Ask yourself: is the situation really worth all that aggravation? Probably not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means try to calm down a friend who seems to have lost control of themselves but don’t think it has to be your No. 1 priority. Everyone’s emotions are a bit raw at the moment, so it’s unlikely you will be able to make much of a difference.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you have a message to deliver then you must do so in the simplest and most straightforward way possible. Others will respect you more if you say what you mean and mean what you say. Your Virgo honesty will be most refreshing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t waste time and energy trying to be perfect in everything you do, because as a human being you are unlikely to reach such a rarified level. Don’t judge yourself too harshly either. Despite what some might say you are human like everyone else!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What happens today will appeal to your sense of duty and you could find yourself doing things for other people that you might not even do for yourself. That’s fine in the short-term but don’t tie yourself down so tight you can never escape.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s link to Saturn today suggests you will trust what people in positions of authority tell you, even when the facts and figures don’t quite add up. You can be a touch gullible at times, so try thinking a little more deeply before taking action.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The message of the stars today is that you won’t solve your problems by throwing lots of cash at them – all that will succeed in doing is making you poorer. Stand back a bit from what’s going on around you. Strive to see the bigger picture.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you get the chance to spend some quality time with partners and relatives you must seize it with both hands. Don’t let other activities get in the way. Your work schedule can wait a day or two, but what can’t wait is the opportunity to love without limits.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You never enjoy it when people above you on the social or professional ladder throw their weight around, and what occurs today will encourage you to throw something back at them. Alternatively, you could just ignore them and starve them of attention.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com