Your daily horoscope: November 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

How many times in the past have you promised yourself that you would do something great, only to give up because you could not find the time? Too many, right? This year though you can and you must follow your dream all the way. Build on past experience.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There are some wild ideas flying around at the moment, and if you get caught up in the general hysteria it could cause you some trouble. Whatever may be going on in the world around you, stay calm and refuse to be influenced by claims and rumours.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If someone in a position of authority gives you a tough time today it’s quite likely they will make it up to you later in the week, so don’t overreact. Remember too that while might may make right in the short-term, truth always triumphs in the end.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t waste your time chasing after things you cannot have – and which might not be good for you even if you could. As a Gemini you know that the world keeps turning and changing, so what you miss out on now will surely come around again later on.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a danger that you will get things a bit mixed up today and blame some people for what they did not do, while forgiving others for what they are guilty of. Try to steer a more moderate course – and remember everyone has good in them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you find yourself getting involved in one, or maybe several, verbal disputes today you would be wise to take yourself off somewhere where you can be on your own and cool down. The planets warn that a hot head could get you into some very hot water.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make a good job of what you are expected to do today, even if you have no more than minimal interest in it. Also, keep in mind that it’s not always success that impresses people in positions of power – they admire staying power too.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As the sign of partnerships Libra can usually be relied on to compromise, but today and tomorrow you are likely to go right the other way and refuse to give even an inch. Is that the right approach to take? You’ll find out soon enough.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Cosmic activity in one of the more sensitive areas of your chart may at times make you question your own beliefs but you would be wise not to change the way you look at the world, at least not yet. The cosmic picture is in a state of turmoil.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

As mind planet Mercury has been moving retrograde these past few weeks some of your thinking may have been a bit muddled, but in a matter of days your outlook on life will be crystal clear again – and chances are you’ll like what you see.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Nothing will escape your attention today and anyone who tries to pull the wool over your eyes has no chance of succeeding. On the work front, especially, you will know in an instant who is being truthful with you and who is lying through their teeth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will need to think on your feet today as events move extremely fast, and you’ll have no choice but to make some very important snap decisions. That’s good. You are at your best when you don’t have too much time to think about what you are doing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t take other people’s warnings too seriously. It may seem from their perspective as if the sky is falling but you are better placed to see what is really going on, and the sky is not only staying right where it is but it looks brighter than expected too.

