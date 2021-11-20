Scorpio.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will inspire you to think big and act big but you must not get carried away. Also, just because loved ones suggest you should do this or do that for them does not mean you are obliged to do so. Follow your instincts.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Don’t waste time trying to resist something you know is going to happen anyway. The current situation may not be to your liking but if you are smart you can find ways to get something from it. Your ability to adapt can be your greatest weapon this weekend.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not allow yourself to be shackled by beliefs and opinions that are clearly out of date. As one of the zodiac’s fixed signs you don’t change easily but even you can see that something has to give – and that something is your own crystallized thinking.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may find it hard to get excited about what you are expected to do for others this weekend but do it anyway and do it with a smile on your face. Attitude is everything and if you are positive in your thinking even boring tasks will be fun.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A lot of tension has been building up of late and it’s quite possible it will boil over this weekend and result in a falling-out of some kind. Stay calm and don’t let other people’s stupidity rile you. You have both right and might on your side.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not seem like the sensitive sort but you feel emotional pain like everyone else and what occurs over the next 48 hours is sure to affect you. The good news is you will recover quickly and be back to your sunny self come Monday morning.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is at odds with Jupiter this weekend, which means you must not allow yourself to get carried away with your own sense of superiority. If others think you are talking down to them they will happily find ways to derail your plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to accept that you cannot control each and every event of your life. What you can do, however, is take what occurs and find creative ways to use it for your own ends. Be logical in your thinking and ruthlessly decisive when you act.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Some things are so fundamental to your belief system that you can’t understand why everyone doesn’t agree with you, but the fact is they don’t and complaining about it won’t change a thing. Different people have different values. Why make a big deal of it?

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may believe that what you are doing cannot possibly fail but not everyone agrees with you and if you are smart you will take their doubts into consideration this weekend. Self-confidence is a wonderful thing but smart Sags will get a second opinion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Routine tasks should be kept to a minimum this weekend. Something is about to happen that will require your full attention, as well as 100 per cent physical and mental effort, so don’t waste your energy on matters that are of only minor importance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You appear to be in a forceful mood at the moment, and that’s good, but you also need to recognize that not everyone shares your enthusiasm for what you are doing. Let those who have doubts back away if they want to. The fact is you don’t need them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be open to all sorts of weird and wonderful viewpoints but in the end you will have to make a choice about whose advice you are going to take. If in doubt, stick with the traditional way of doing things. This isn’t a good time to experiment.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com