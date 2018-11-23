Your daily horoscope: November 23

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A full moon on your birthday suggests that your loyalties will be pulled in opposite directions over the coming 12 months. It’s good of you to want the best for someone who has helped you in the past but it’s your future you must think about first.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

This is not a time to make hasty decisions, not with a full moon making you even more impetuous than you normally are. Remember too that just because you think something does not mean you are obliged to say it – though you probably will.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

There may be times over the next 24 hours when it feels as if you are out of your depth but you must not give up. It may be an uncomfortable experience but it is also a learning experience, one from which you will emerge mentally stronger.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A full moon in your sign is likely to make you rather emotional today, even if you are the sort of Gemini who usually manages to control your feelings. Just this once it’s okay to let it all out, so shout and scream if it makes you feel better!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may have made up your mind about something but the planets warn you will have to change it again either today or tomorrow. Don’t try to delay the inevitable – you know you made a wrong move, so now you need to put it right.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You probably don’t care in the slightest if others approve or disapprove of what you are doing but the full moon warns that kind of attitude could be your undoing. Listen to what others have to tell you today – they might actually save you from yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You won’t be able to control what happens today, either in your personal life or on the work front, so go with the flow and hope it does not take you some place you have a hard time getting back from. If you can adapt then you’ll survive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may have your suspicions about someone but it might be wise not to go public with them today. There is a good chance you have got the wrong end of the stick and, if you do say something now, you could look rather foolish later on.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to take extreme care with your cash today because the cosmic picture is such that if you make a small financial mistake it could quickly and easily develop into a large one – and you know how much you hate losing money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter what efforts you make to get on with a partner or loved one today they won’t want to know, so you might as well do as you please and not worry too much about the consequences. This time tomorrow everything will be back to normal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you find that you are struggling to stay on top of your workload then you will need to swallow your pride and ask for assistance. The simple fact is you took on too much too quickly and now you must pay the price. But you’ll survive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Today’s full moon in the sympathetic sign of Gemini brings with it a lot of creative potential but for best results you must get past the idea that you can do it all on your own. If a project is worth doing then do it with like-minded people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Because today’s full moon cuts across such an important angle of your chart you must be on your guard at all times both at home and at work. If certain people get sky high emotionally it may fall to you to talk them down again.

Discover more about yourself at sally brompton.com