HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Accept no restrictions or limits over the coming year, not from other people and certainly not from yourself. Your birthday chart promises that the more you believe you can do amazing things the more you will accomplish and the happier you will be.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more others say that your plans are unrealistic the more you will strive to prove them wrong. With Mars, your ruler, joining the sun in the most adventurous area of your chart today you can, you must and you will reach your fullest potential.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know you need to take decisive action over a business or financial matter and you know it has to be now. Get your act together today and start making the moves that will take you from where you are now to where you most need to be.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Intense cosmic activity in your opposite sign means you will find yourself at odds with just about everyone over the next 24 hours. Now that you know that you can consciously decide to avoid getting into unnecessary and meaningless fights. But will you?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Just because you can push yourself to the edge of exhaustion does not mean that you should. The message of the stars today is that you need to be good to yourself on ever level. physical, mental and emotional – because nobody else will!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t care what kind of response you might get to your actions today, you will go ahead with them anyway and leave friends, family and work colleagues to deal with the consequences as best they can. You have rarely been so imperious.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because your rivals won’t play by the rules does not mean you should ignore them as well. You have what it takes to make a success of your endeavors without cutting corners, so be honest and show the world how the game should be played.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not want to rock the boat or cause a scene either at home or at work but what occurs today will leave you little choice in the matter. Your sense of fair play won’t allow you to stay silent for long, and that’s a good thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You seem to be under the impression that if you don’t make your big move right now you will lose out to your rivals. That may or may not be true but what is true is that if you act in haste it could cost you financially.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Mars joins the sun and Mercury in your sign today, which is a clear and compelling cosmic message that it is time to put your own needs first on every level. Don’t worry about being thought of as selfish, in fact take that as a compliment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The entry of Mars into the most sensitive area of your chart today could see your confidence nosedive, especially when dealing with people who possess the sort of in-your-face attitude you cannot abide. Don’t be intimidated but do steer clear of them if you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The message of the stars now is that others people’s ideas are better than your own. If you can accept that fact, and support those ideas, you will do very well for yourself. You don’t have to be the one who always comes up with genius thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The most important thing over the next 24 hours is that you assert yourself at every opportunity, because if colleagues and rivals get the impression that they can bully you then they surely will. Act tough even if you don’t feel tough inside.

