HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Jupiter’s influence on your birthday will encourage you to put flesh on your plans but you must be aware of your limits or you could go too far and see those plans collapse under the weight of bloated expectations. Remember, you’re good but you’re not God.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone you meet on your travels today will make such an impression on you that you will want to be just like them. A bit of hero worship is no bad thing but don’t put them on such a high pedestal that when they fall off you get crushed.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you attach too much importance to what you hear on the grapevine today you will jump to conclusions that are wide of the mark. Trusting in gossip to inform you of what other people are up to is asking for trouble, and you’ll get it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Minor irritations are to be expected today but they won’t be able to harm you in any serious way. Maintain a positive frame of mind and continue to believe that you are heading in the right direction, then nothing will be able to push you off course.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You know how to be tough and you know how to be tender but today you will need to apply a bit of both to make sure things work out for the best. That may mean overlooking a friend’s recent transgressions but it’s the lesser of two evils.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

No matter how many wrong turnings you have taken in recent weeks you will take all the right ones now both the sun and Mars are moving through the most dynamic area of your chart. Fate is guiding your footsteps, so don’t just walk – run!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your outlook on life will to a large extent determine what you get to experience now, so be positive at all times and ignore those who say you are a fool to be so optimistic. On the contrary, they are the fools for being so negative.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As one of the zodiac’s cardinal signs you like to be in control of events but that simply won’t be possible over the next few days. A realistic attitude is a must, especially on the work front where unexpected events will inevitably challenge your self-belief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will do best if you are on the move today, so cast off your lethargy and force yourself to get out into the world and take part in what is happening. The more you explore and the more you push boundaries the more fun you will have.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Something that made perfect sense yesterday will make no sense today but it’s not the end of the world and you cannot expect to know the whys and wherefores of everything that goes on. Life is what you make of it, not what it makes of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Is everything right with your world at the moment? If not, why not? The planets indicate there are a number of things that are likely to upset your equilibrium, but as always it is how you react to events that counts, not the events themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is something about your life you think could be improved then get on with it right away. Use your powers of visualization to imagine what your perfect future might look like, then hold that idea in your mind and strive to make it happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It is a complete waste of time trying to argue with people whose outlook on events is the polar opposite of your own. You need to get past the idea that it is your duty to convert them – then be ruthless and cut them out of your life.

