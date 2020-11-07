Your daily horoscope: November 7

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Mars is strong on your birthday, so your energy levels will be high and the ambitious side of your nature will come to the fore. Don’t be too demanding though, either of yourself or other people. Find the sweet spot where you can win without trying too hard.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Something you have long kept secret from other people is likely to be revealed this weekend and you won’t be happy about it. On the other hand it’s probably for the best, as it has been quite a struggle playing a role you don’t believe in.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Partnerships are under good stars but that does not mean you will be in agreement with friends and loved ones all the time. Differences of opinion must be taken into consideration when working on projects that require a high degree of co-operation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will get along better with people you work with if you don’t expect them to see things the same way as you. They are as entitled to their interpretation of events as you are to yours, so make allowances for that fact and learn to co-exist.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

By all means let others know how you feel today but be careful because your emotions are a little raw at the moment. Yes, you may have been hard-done by, but if you lose your cool and start to rant you will lose the moral high ground too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make “forgive and forget” your motto today, even if you honestly believe that someone deserves to be punished for their actions. There may be a very good reason why they acted the way they did, so pretend it’s not such a big deal after all.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may need to be ruthless today, both with yourself and with other people. The planets warn if you give your rivals the impression that you are going “soft” they won’t hesitate to take advantage. Act tough even if you don’t always feel it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The sun in the financial area of your chart links with Mars this weekend, so you may be a bit impulsive. If you feel an urge to splash the cash try to buy things that retain their value and, if necessary, can be sold again for not too big a loss.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Give people the benefit of the doubt, even when you know they don’t truly deserve it. Work relationships could be a bit fraught over the next 48 hours, so try to avoid the kind of petty disputes that could blow up into major confrontations.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You quite enjoy doing things that take others by surprise and your actions this weekend may at times be so illogical that jaws drop in amazement wherever you go. You’ll get a kick out of being the focus of attention. It’s nice to be noticed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

By all means be helpful over the next 48 hours but don’t go to extremes and try to shield people from the consequences of their actions. If a friend or colleague has done something wrong they must face up to that fact – you can help them with that.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to steer clear of the idea that the ends justify the means, because the consequences could be dire if you do things that are morally questionable, no matter what your ultimate aim may be. Ends and means are always linked – you cannot divide them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Try to take a more laid-back approach to financial matters. Yes, money is important and it’s good that you want to do well, but the signs are you are taking those little green pieces of paper a bit too seriously of late. Other things matter more.

