HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t be too eager this year to give up on one project so as to create room in your life for another. Your birthday chart indicates that if you stick with it a month or two longer you will make the breakthrough you have been dreaming of.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The people you meet today, socially, at work and while on the move, will be unusually friendly thanks to the entry of Venus into the partnership area of your chart. Your own loving mood will attract like-minded people as moths to a flame.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Make an effort to get through your chores as quickly as you can early in the day, then give yourself permission to hit the town and have some fun. Work is important, of course, but it does not have to be the number one force in your life.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Venus, planet of love and harmony, enters the most dynamic area of your chart today, but it also links with Saturn, planet of discipline. By all means get together with people who mean a lot to you emotionally but don’t waste precious time on those who do not.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Reach out to someone whose outlook on life is very different to your own. Why? Because you do have some things in common and one of them will be of the utmost importance to both of you today. Just this once, you’ll be on the same wavelength.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be tempted to take things easy and let life come to you today but that would be a waste as there are so many opportunities available to you now and even a minimum of effort will bring massive gains. Push yourself a bit – and go far!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Your ability to win friends and influence people is high at the moment and it could lead to a big financial advantage over the next 24 hours. Use your charm to win colleagues and employers round to your way of thinking – and get paid for it too!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruling planet, moves into your sign today, where it remains until early next month. What that means is that if you strive to look at life from a positive point of view some amazingly uplifting things will occur, for you and for those you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have been so full of yourself of late that you have said a few things that did not sit well with people of a more sensitive disposition – so try to be a bit more diplomatic today. Not everyone is as robust as you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It will annoy you immensely today that people you are relying on to get things done seem incapable of making a decision and following it through to completion. Could it be they are hoping you will step in and do it all for them? Yes it could, so don’t!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets suggest that if you approach someone in a position of power for assistance today you will get it with no questions asked. Venus in the career area of your chart means you know just what to say to get the most promising response.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

There may be lots to do on the work front but your sense of adventure will not be denied and if you get the chance to travel today you must seize it. Take a journey, be it short or long, with someone you have romantic feelings for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If there have been disagreements of a financial nature in recent weeks now is the time to resolve them once and for all. You will find that loved ones, colleagues and business partners are all receptive to the voice of reason – and that’s your voice.

