Your daily horoscope: November 8

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As Jupiter, planet of good fortune, moves into the financial area of your chart on your birthday this year you will be focusing more on money matters and business issues. There’s nothing wrong with being rich – as you’re about to find out.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The world will be a happier place for you as from today as Jupiter, planet of good fortune and bringer of joy, moves into one of the best areas of your chart. Yes, of course, you still need to be serious and responsible, but have fun as well.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you need to get along with someone you fell out with recently now is the time to approach them and let them know you want to be friends again. Your reasons for doing so may have more to do with profit than friendship but that’s okay.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will accomplish more today if you resist the urge to make detailed plans. At the same time you need to get other people to take up some of your workload. You don’t have to do it all on your own Gemini. Be kind to yourself.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you need to repair a working relationship this is the moment to reach out and offer the hand of friendship. Let others know that what’s done is done and you don’t hold any grudges. With luck they will feel the same way about you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is potentially one of the best days of the year for you as Jupiter, planet of luck, moves into the sympathetic sign of Sagittarius. Good things and good people will come your way over the next few days. Expect the best and you will get the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

By all means make plans today but don’t forget that other people will be affected by what you decide to do. You are more likely to enjoy success in the long-term if you consult loved ones in the short-term. Listen to their ideas as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your mind will be full of big ideas today and if you let your imagination lead you there is no telling what wonderful places you might end up. Don’t worry that some of those ideas may seem too fantastic to ever come true – you may be surprised.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will be called upon to lead by example today, both in your personal life and at work, and being a highly responsible Scorpio you will make efforts above and beyond the call of duty to show how it should be done. Don’t exhaust yourself though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune – and also your ruler – moves into your birth sign today and you could not ask for a better omen for happiness and success. You’ve still got to make an effort, of course, but those efforts will now really pay off.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you want to get on in the world you have to take a few risks, but the danger now is you may get so desperate to succeed that some of the risks you take are plain stupid. What happened to cautious Capricorn? Get some balance back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships and group activities are under excellent stars, so don’t sit in the corner all on your own, get out into the world and make contact with . . . just about everyone. The more you give of yourself the more you will get in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

How well do you handle pressure? If you are typical of your sign you generally don’t like to be forced into the spotlight but today things will be different. For some reason you are desperate to be noticed. Just don’t do anything too outrageous!

