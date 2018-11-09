Your daily horoscope: November 9

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Mars link on your birthday indicates that affairs of the heart will go well for you over the coming 12 months. Having said that, Venus is still going through one of its retrograde phases, so do not – repeat, not – take loved ones for granted.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you make it your business to make other people feel good about themselves today then you will feel good as well. The more you get out and about and mix with people from all walks of life the more enjoyable your own life will be.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The planets indicate that this is an especially good day to approach new people and make new friends. It does not matter whether your instincts are personal or professional – being more sociable than usual will profit you in numerous ways.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may be eager to prove yourself but you must also be sensible about how much you can expect to accomplish. Decide what your No. 1 aim is going to be and put 90 per cent of your effort into that. Be selective and you’ll be successful.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will feel at one with the world around you today, which is great, but don’t get carried away and think that everyone you interact with is enjoying the same positive vibes as you. If you think like that you may find yourself taken advantage of.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will gain more in the long-term if you help others as well as yourself. With Jupiter mow moving in your favour you will find that a good deed done now will pay off handsomely later on. Everything you do must bring a smile to someone’s face.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s quite possible you will come into money over the next few days. It’s also quite possible that you will spend what you gain almost as soon as you get it. And why shouldn’t you? It’s what money can buy that makes life fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, is now back in your sign and today links with Mars, planet of desire. What that suggests is that over the next few days you will lust after someone you may not be able to have. Give it time though – circumstances will change.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to make promises you are not 100-per-cent sure you will be able to keep. The planets warn if you let someone down today they may hold a grudge about it for some time to come. Always offer less and then try to deliver more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to get more involved with a cause that has been close to your heart for some time. If you believe in it strongly enough you should be prepared to give more than your tacit support – you need to roll up your sleeves and get your hands dirty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Because you don’t like to refuse doing favours for friends and family members you may find that most of your time today is taken up with doing things for other people. That’s okay, but make up for it over the weekend by doing something for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

With love planet Venus linking with Mars in your sign relationships of all kinds will go well for you today and, hopefully, over the weekend too. If you can get the balance right between being serious and having fun you could have the time of your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you want to feel good about yourself today you should spend more time with the kind of friends who always seem positive about life. Yes, there are a lot of bad things going on in the world, but overall it’s still a wonderful place.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com