HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will be confident in the extreme over the coming year and even on the rare occasion when you encounter a setback or failure you won’t allow it to stop your forward momentum for even a second. You’re on the winning team – your own!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

What occurs today will make it abundantly clear that you need to come to terms with a change in your circumstances that you were hoping you could just ignore. You must act quickly if you don’t want to see your financial prospects take a dive.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Mars moves into your opposite sign today you can and you must deal with an emotionally charged situation that is threatening to spin out of control. Be decisive but be understanding as well. Don’t treat everyone involved as a potential enemy.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It’s quite likely that someone you work alongside is going to make the kind of demands you feel unable to agree with. In which case you must make it clear right from the start that you are not going to be bullied. Say “no” and mean it.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who gives you a hard time today is going to regret it in a very big way. As Mars moves into the most dynamic area of your chart you have no intention of letting others lay down the law, and you certainly won’t lay down and play dead!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be aware of the fact that words can hurt as well as heal, especially when dealing with relatives and friends who may be more sensitive than you are. Don’t give them the impression that you don’t care if they suffer, because in reality you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will find it easy to make friends and influence people over the next few days, so decide what it is you most want to accomplish and identify those individuals whose assistance you are going to need. Your silver tongue can be amazingly persuasive.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will get your way today no matter how heavily the odds are stacked against you. Where business and financial matters are concerned you won’t give an inch of ground in negotiations – either others play your way or they don’t play at all.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars moves into your birth sign today and almost immediately you will feel a great surge of energy running through you that makes you want to get out into the world and do remarkable things. Nothing is beyond you now if you want it enough.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Try to steer clear of people who don’t share your expansive outlook on life, because they will do their utmost to slow you down and hold you back, much to your frustration. If you cannot find anyone who is equally dynamic to share your journey then travel alone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you go too far or say too much today you are sure to regret it come the weekend when there is a solar eclipse in the career area of your chart. Don’t give those in positions of power an excuse to clip your high-flying wings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Do your utmost to avoid getting into a fight with someone on the work front today because the planets indicate that is exactly what they are hoping will occur. Stay calm on the outside, even if you are as mad as you have ever been on the inside.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may not be decisive by nature but the influence of Mars in your fellow water sign of Scorpio will endow you with no end of courage over the next few days. Put yourself about and don’t worry if your assertive attitude scares a few people.

