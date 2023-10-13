Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Make the pursuit of health, wealth and happiness your No. 1 aim for the coming year. You have spent no end of time and used up no end of energy helping other people in recent months – now you can and you must do what pleases you personally.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you think you are owed a bigger slice of the profits from a group project you have been working on then speak up and make sure your colleagues know you won’t be fobbed off with less than you deserve. They won’t put up much of a fight.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Compromise is a must now that Mars has moved into your opposite sign. If you refuse to share what you have earned you will be giving others the excuse they need to gang up on you and take it all for themselves, which they can and will do.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you do for other people today they will do for you at some point in the future and on balance you will gain far more than you think you might lose. The universe always repays those who do good deeds with a good deed of its own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your courage and your confidence will reach a peak over the next few days and that’s good because this weekend’s solar eclipse will challenge you to give of your best. Creative activities are especially well starred, so build something that lasts.

Astrologer Chani Nicholas opens up about the power of the zodiac sign and how new motherhood changed her

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be having the time of your life at the moment but a loved one is finding it hard to raise even the smallest of smiles. Do what you can to remind them that life should always be fun and help put that smile back on their face.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t turn down a social invitation just because you don’t know if you can afford it. The approaching eclipse indicates that the more fun you have over the next few days the more others will be willing to chip in and help pay your way.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Money matters of one sort or another will be high on your agenda today and over the weekend but don’t let that stop you having a good time. Tomorrow’s eclipse in your sign is a cosmic invitation to throw off self-restraint and paint the town red.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mars in your sign links with Saturn, planet of ambition, today, so if you want to move up in the world now is the time to make your move. Important people will be impressed by your apparent lack of fear – it marks you out as someone worth backing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You can’t help feeling that you are being held back in some way but you cannot decide why that should be. You need to get past that feeling and recognize that you alone have the power to make things happen for better or for worse.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

While other people are panicking and running this way and that you will stay calm and focus on what needs to be done to defuse the crisis. Chances are it’s not really much of a crisis at all – some people just enjoy behaving like headless chickens!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Mars in the career area of your chart makes you impatient to get started on a course of action you believe can make both your reputation and your fortune. Maybe it can but don’t move off too quickly. There are still some loose ends that need tying up.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you feel the urge to be on the move today you must act on that feeling straight away. The longer you sit there just thinking about it the more likely it is your get up and go will get up and leave before you even get started.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com