Your daily horoscope: October 13

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday bodes well for relationships and also for artistic activities. If you can combine the two – by working with others towards a common creative goal – you could very soon find yourself on the verge of greatness.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With so much cosmic activity working in your favor at the moment you can throw off your worries and just enjoy life. Relax, take your time and make a point of seeing the good in people rather than the bad over the next few days.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your financial situation is not as bad as you think it is, so stop fretting that you might not be able to make ends meet and find ways to cash in on your talents. Venus, your ruler, will remind you that challenges are to be enjoyed, not feared.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

With love planet Venus moving through your opposite sign you can and you must do what it takes to resolve a lingering relationship issue. Start by inviting someone to be honest with you about their feelings – then you can be honest with them about yours.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t get emotional about matters that are best dealt with calmly and logically. The only way you are going to resolve a practical problem is by applying a practical solution, and that will be a whole lot easier if you go looking for it without fear.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have never been the sort to hold back when you have a goal in your sights but today’s Venus-Saturn link means you are more likely to succeed if you just sit and observe what’s going on around you rather than jump in without a second thought.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Try to be sensitive when dealing with people who may not be as level-headed as you. A few days from now it may be you who needs some emotional assistance, so what you do for others now they may well do for you later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may feel that it’s a waste of time appealing to the better side of someone’s nature but give it a try anyway. Chances are you will be surprised and delighted by their reaction. This is one of those days when just about everyone wants to please you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You must resist the urge to spend cash on things you don’t need. You may be feeling a bit down at the moment and think that a spot of retail therapy will cheer you up, but you’ll be feeling even more down later if debts start piling up!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

What a friend or family member has to tell you today will be music to your ears, but can you believe it? According to the planets there is no reason to think they may be lying to you, so by all means act on whatever suggestions they make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is no point trying to escape a difficult situation by running away from it, because it will catch up with you again sooner or later. Instead, face up to what is going on and resolve to sort it out by the end of the day. Act now!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Friendships of all kinds are under excellent stars now, so get out into the world and meet people. Even those whose outlook on life is very different to your own will be worth getting to know – you’ll learn useful things from each other.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Diplomacy is a must today, especially when dealing with people in positions of power. Even if you completely disagree with what someone is doing you must be tactful in your opposition. Explain to them, gently, how and why there is a better way.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com