Your daily horoscope: October 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Opposition of one sort or another is more likely than not over the coming year, but as a cardinal sign you thrive on challenges, so success is likely too. If you don’t learn to push yourself harder you can be sure that other people will do it for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With Mars in your sign forming a tense link to Jupiter today you must take extra care not to go over the top in any way. You won’t lack for energy this coming week, but if you are short in the commonsense department it could be costly.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do something exciting today. Force yourself to get out into the world and make things happen. Sometimes you find it easy to settle into a routine that doesn’t challenge you, but that’s such a waste of your talents. Get motivated, and get moving!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A number of things in your world are starting to change and there is nothing you can do to stop it. But why would you want to when so many of those changes will work in your favour? Since when were you the sort to welcome the easy life?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be warned: if you lock horns with someone in a position of authority today it is you who will come off second best, even if it seems to begin with that you have got the better of the fight. The simple fact is they have power and you do not.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Under no circumstances apologize for something you said unless you really mean it. If you just go through the motions others will notice and get even more enraged. Either be sincere or refuse to back down even an inch. There is no middle ground.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The more you worry about your financial situation the worse it seems to get. It could be the universe’s way of telling you to point your mind in another direction for a while. Creativity matters more than money, so do something with your many artistic talents.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may find it hard to be cheerful as the new week begins but that’s okay. As Mars and Jupiter cut across important areas of your chart it’s quite likely that the way ahead looks dangerous, but don’t be fooled. Courage can and will overcome all opposition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

While it is always nice to win it isn’t always the best thing to occur. If you get the chance to let a loved one or colleague get the better of you today, allow it to happen. It will make them feel good and it won’t cost you a thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The winds of change are blowing so strongly now that you may be worried they will blow you away. The good news is that while others may be swept along against their will, your physical and emotional anchors will protect you from harm.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

It’s no wonder you feel a bit unsettled with so much going on in your world, but don’t start feeling sorry for yourself or wishing that things were different. You are where you are supposed to be and over the coming week will do your best work under pressure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing today is that you keep things simple. Travel and social plans are more likely to go wrong if they get too complicated, so make sure you know what it is you want and where it is you are going – and make sure others know too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Like it or not you will have to loosen your grip on something you would prefer to keep hold of today. The good news is if you don’t hold it so tightly you may actually enjoy it more. That applies to relationships too. You don’t need to own people.

