Your daily horoscope: October 24

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A friendship that until now has worked on a purely social or professional level could develop into something emotionally stronger over the coming year. It seems you have so much in common on so many levels that you can’t help but grow closer romantically.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The bigger the challenge the happier you will be this weekend. You love a chance to prove yourself and, on the work front especially, you will get plenty of opportunities to show the powers that be you are a force to be reckoned with.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you, but it could be even better if you make an effort to reach out to people who can partner you in your creative endeavours. There will be more than enough applause and rewards to go around.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You can be very tough-minded at times and anyone who thinks they can get one over on you this weekend will soon learn the error of their ways. Do they really think you are stupid enough to be fooled, and soft enough not to care?

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will meet some interesting people over the next 48 hours, the kind of people who can open your eyes to new possibilities. But it’s not just the way you look at life that matters – the way you choose to react to events matters many times more.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Make sure you get the going rate for any work you do this weekend. Others will quite happily pay you less than you deserve if they think they can get away with it. The first time anyone tries you must roar right in their face, so everyone gets the message.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Something you start over the next few days will become a labour of love for you between now and the end of the year. Make sure it’s the kind of project you can feel proud of when you look back at it 10 or 20 years from now.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be somewhat cautious in your actions this weekend but that’s okay. At this time of year you need to marshal your resources so nothing is wasted, not your time, your energy or your money. Leave trivial things to trivial people.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What kind of activities can you engage in that make the world a better place? By all means be ambitious on a personal level but also bring other people into what you are doing. What you do for them now the universe will do for you later.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever your dreams and desires happen to be you will find ways to bring them to life before the end of the year. For now, though, you are advised not to expect too much of yourself. This is primarily a time for thinking and planning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Do something out of the ordinary, something that makes others question if you really are as conservative in your thinking as you like to make out. There is a touch of the maverick about you, and it will be much in evidence this weekend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Think about long-term goals rather than short-term gains. That applies to all areas of your life but especially to your career, where opportunities for advancement will soon be with you. Remember, it’s not about ego, it’s about being in a position to make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Partnerships are under excellent stars at the moment, so get together with people you feel comfortable with on a one-to-one level and see what you can conjure up together. When minds think alike great things have been known to happen.

