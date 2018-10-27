 Skip to main content

Horoscopes Your daily horoscope: October 27

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: October 27

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn’s influence on your birthday means there will be times over the coming year when it feels as if your options are being limited by forces you cannot control. But that’s okay – it’s just the universe guiding you in the direction that’s best for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have good reason to be disappointed with a friend but getting angry about it won’t help. The time has come to forgive and forget and let them know that you don’t hold a grudge. You should, however, be careful who you trust in future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be on the move a lot over the next few days and someone you meet on your travels will open your mind to new possibilities. Up until now you’ve had a rather limited understanding of what’s going on in the world. That is about to change.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you are the kind of Gemini who is careful with money (and few are) you will be tempted to splash out on pretty things this weekend. Only buy items that can be returned with no questions asked. You may run out of cash sooner than expected!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be and should be one of the best times of the year for you, so why are you still allowing minor issues to cloud your mind? Whatever the reason you need to get over it fast and raise your sights to bigger and better things. Start now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you go out of your way to help people in need this weekend the universe will reward you later on when it is you who is in need of assistance. And if they have brought their troubles on themselves? It doesn’t matter, help them anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There could be some interesting developments in your social life over the next few days, so don’t limit your horizons to places you know and faces that are familiar. Be adventurous. Expand your horizons. The further you travel the more fun you will have.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Often in life it’s not so much what you know as who you know that matters and that is very much the case this weekend. Get out your contacts book and let people whose support you have enjoyed in the past know you are still alive and kicking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry that others might think you are being irresponsible if you just get up and go some place different over the next 48 hours – you deserve a break and have every right to take one. If possible, share your journey with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new arrival on your social scene will make a big impression on you and it may be the start of a beautiful friendship. The fact that you seem to be on the same wavelength for so many things means you’ll enjoy being in each other’s company.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s link to your ruler Saturn will bring your sense of duty to the fore and you will go all out to complete a project that others are depending on to come right. Don’t do it all on your own though – it must be a group endeavour.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The harder you have pushed yourself in recent weeks the more you must slow down and take things easy now. You don’t have to do anything special this weekend because the things you need will come to you – as will some very interesting people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful who you confide in over the next 48 hours because not everyone has your interests at heart. You should know by now who you can trust, so if you have any worries to discuss go to them and no one else – don’t make personal issues public.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers