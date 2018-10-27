Your daily horoscope: October 27

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Saturn’s influence on your birthday means there will be times over the coming year when it feels as if your options are being limited by forces you cannot control. But that’s okay – it’s just the universe guiding you in the direction that’s best for you.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have good reason to be disappointed with a friend but getting angry about it won’t help. The time has come to forgive and forget and let them know that you don’t hold a grudge. You should, however, be careful who you trust in future.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You will be on the move a lot over the next few days and someone you meet on your travels will open your mind to new possibilities. Up until now you’ve had a rather limited understanding of what’s going on in the world. That is about to change.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Even if you are the kind of Gemini who is careful with money (and few are) you will be tempted to splash out on pretty things this weekend. Only buy items that can be returned with no questions asked. You may run out of cash sooner than expected!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This could be and should be one of the best times of the year for you, so why are you still allowing minor issues to cloud your mind? Whatever the reason you need to get over it fast and raise your sights to bigger and better things. Start now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you go out of your way to help people in need this weekend the universe will reward you later on when it is you who is in need of assistance. And if they have brought their troubles on themselves? It doesn’t matter, help them anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

There could be some interesting developments in your social life over the next few days, so don’t limit your horizons to places you know and faces that are familiar. Be adventurous. Expand your horizons. The further you travel the more fun you will have.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Often in life it’s not so much what you know as who you know that matters and that is very much the case this weekend. Get out your contacts book and let people whose support you have enjoyed in the past know you are still alive and kicking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry that others might think you are being irresponsible if you just get up and go some place different over the next 48 hours – you deserve a break and have every right to take one. If possible, share your journey with someone you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A new arrival on your social scene will make a big impression on you and it may be the start of a beautiful friendship. The fact that you seem to be on the same wavelength for so many things means you’ll enjoy being in each other’s company.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s link to your ruler Saturn will bring your sense of duty to the fore and you will go all out to complete a project that others are depending on to come right. Don’t do it all on your own though – it must be a group endeavour.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The harder you have pushed yourself in recent weeks the more you must slow down and take things easy now. You don’t have to do anything special this weekend because the things you need will come to you – as will some very interesting people.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Be careful who you confide in over the next 48 hours because not everyone has your interests at heart. You should know by now who you can trust, so if you have any worries to discuss go to them and no one else – don’t make personal issues public.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com