Your daily horoscope: October 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What sacrifices are you prepared to make to realize your dreams? That is the question you need to answer on your birthday and you should think about it long and hard before making a decision. Life could still be good if you make no sacrifices at all.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try not to jump to conclusions of any sort today because there is a good chance they could be wrong. Venus, your ruler, warns that if you slip up in any way, shape or form, it could have consequences that are not to your liking.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t complain, don’t explain, and certainly don’t apologize. That is the message of the stars for you today Taurus and if you heed it you will sail past events that upset other people with a minimum of fuss. Refuse to let life get you down.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take extra care when dealing with matters where there could be money at stake. You may think you need to grab what you can get but the planets promise there is more than enough to go around. Make sure others get their share as well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun in the sympathetic sign of Scorpio does wonders for your confidence and that’s just as well because other aspects warn that someone will go out of their way to make you feel bad about yourself today. They won’t remotely succeed.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone who knows how your mind works will try to manoeuvre you in a direction that is of benefit to them but could cost you dearly. The moment you realize what they are up to you must call a halt. Don’t let them use you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Because you are flexible by nature you don’t find it hard to make compromises, but that could work against you today. You are under no obligation to change what you are doing just to please other people. Pleasing yourself is more important.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It would appear that you are trying too hard to please someone who does not deserve your attention and not hard enough to please someone who does. You need to get your priorities sorted before you lose a friend and make an enemy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Do what feels right to you today and don’t be surprised if someone makes a big negative noise about it. You are under no obligation to play down your own needs and desires just to please other people, not even people you love.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You won’t see eye-to-eye with someone over a money matter today but it’s not as big a deal as you might think, so don’t get angry about it. Compromise is possible if you give it time, and time is something you have plenty of.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There is a danger that you could read all sorts of weird and wonderful meanings into what is really quite a straightforward situation. Your imagination is a powerful tool but you must learn to control it or it could end up controlling you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You will have to make one or two changes today and you probably won’t be happy about it, especially if they have been forced on you by other people’s stupidity or selfishness. Be that as it may it’s not worth getting worked up about, so don’t.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It does not matter if your creative ideas are met with a certain amount of opposition today – it matters only that you have enough confidence in what you are doing to carry on regardless. One day you will look back and say “I told you so!”

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com