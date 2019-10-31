Your daily horoscope: October 31

Open this photo in gallery Scorpio. iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is no point getting too attached to particular ideas and beliefs because what happens over the coming 12 months will upend everything. Your way of looking at the world is about to be transformed in ways you cannot even imagine right now.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Has someone been keeping things from you? Maybe they have but you would be wise not to let them know you have your suspicions. Carry on as if nothing has changed and most likely they will at some stage reveal what it is they have been trying to hide.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

As Mercury turns retrograde in your opposite sign today you may find it even more difficult than usual to see things from another person’s point of view. From their vantage point they may also be confused as to your motivations. Misunderstandings are likely.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Don’t fall into the trap of pushing yourself twice as hard just to complete the same old tasks. If you really are finding it that difficult to stay on top of things then maybe you are in the wrong line of work and should be doing something else.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If there is something you should have done but for one reason or another never quite got around to then you will get another opportunity over the next few days. This time you need to get serious about it and get it completed, and to a high standard.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Some people enjoy looking on the negative side of life but you don’t have to be like them. If you can, find ways to cheer them up. If you can’t, give them a wide berth so they don’t get the chance to infect you with their ridiculous pessimism.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure you know what you are talking about before opening your mouth and telling other people what they have been doing wrong. If you say something that isn’t true or that can be easily disproved it will be you who looks silly, not them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be a bit slow off the mark over the next 24 hours, but that’s okay. As mind planet Mercury turns retrograde today it will pay you to let other people take the lead, especially where money and business matters are concerned. Let them make the mistakes.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have a clear idea of what it is you want and how you intend to get it then no force on Earth can stop you. If, however, your ideas are vague then you won’t get anywhere worth going. Be firm, be forceful and, above all, be focused.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may find it difficult to get going today but that may not be a bad thing. This is a time for planning rather than doing, so give yourself permission to move slower physically so more energy can be diverted to your mind where it is most needed.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No matter what friends and family members might say to the contrary, the planets warn that you are being misled, so check facts and figures for yourself before proceeding with anything that could cost you money if you get it wrong. You can’t be too careful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to be more realistic about your dreams and desires, especially those you have been chasing after for years. As Mercury begins its retrograde phase today you cannot afford to believe in fairy tales. It’s time to grow up and move on.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Strive to be optimistic at all times and in all situations. If you choose to focus on things that are more likely to go wrong than go right then you run the risk of encouraging that to happen. Your mind is a powerful tool and must be used wisely.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com