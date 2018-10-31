Your daily horoscope: October 31

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know you are capable of so much more but sometimes you find it hard to get motivated and get moving. That won’t be such a problem over the coming 12 months, not least because you desperately need to make some serious money.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want to bring some kind of feud to an end but you don’t want to admit that it was mainly you who was in the wrong. Look for a compromise solution today but make sure you can do so from a position of strength.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You seem rather sensitive to criticism at the moment but you must not allow yourself to get emotional about what other people say. Pretend you don’t care in the slightest what they think or feel. Put on an act and make it a good one.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You won't be short of admirers today but you cannot possibly accept each and every social invitation that is going to come your way, so be selective and only show your face at events that might be good for you career-wise.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not take what others tell you too seriously today, especially if what they tell you is negative in nature. It could be they believe what they say but more likely they are trying to make you look small to make themselves look big in the mirror.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are bored with your current social scene then get up and go some place else. There must be a party or two going on in your neighbourhood and, if there isn’t, there is nothing stopping you from throwing one of your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be in a dynamic sort of mood but you must not let it drive you to the point where you start taking the kind of risks you would usually strive to avoid. Listen to your inner voice and only act on what it tells you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Venus, your ruler, moves back into your sign today this is a good time to let those you care about know how much you love them. Don’t worry if not everyone responds with the same level of enthusiasm. Not everyone is as expressive as you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Don’t worry too much if your rivals seem to pull ahead of you over the next few days. Most likely they are cutting corners or in some other way getting an unfair advantage. In the long-term though it is sure to count against them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter what your differences with someone may be you must make an effort to find a compromise solution. There is so much you can accomplish over the next week or so while Jupiter remains in your sign – don’t let petty squabbles hold you back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Steer clear of people who annoy you because the planets warn that the more you try to be nice to them today the more they will see that as a sign of weakness. You don’t have to play their silly game. Just give them a miss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It will pay you to keep your ideas to yourself today, because if you let slip what you are thinking someone may steal your insights and use them for their own benefit. It may be immoral but it’s not illegal, so don’t give too much away.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

It may seem as if certain people are conspiring against you but are they really or are you going through one of those typically Piscean phases when you think the world is against you for no good reason? Most likely it’s the latter, so get over it.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com