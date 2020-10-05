Your daily horoscope: October 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The words you use can have effects way beyond what you intended, and over the coming year you will need to be extra careful what you say. Make your point and make it well, but don’t make it with so much passion that you scare some people away.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have the gift of the gab at the moment and must make sure you use it to good effect. If there is anything you need – anything at all – you will get it if you approach the right person in the right way. They won’t want to refuse you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Try not to be too open about your opinions, because it’s quite likely that some of the people you interact with won’t like the way you think “outside the box”. Usually it’s you who is a bit rigid in your outlook but today you’re the free thinker.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If someone you work or do business with tries to persuade you to get on board with their latest big idea, take your time and give it some thought. If your instincts tell you it won’t be a success you would be well advised to give it a miss.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be in an enthusiastic mood as the new week begins and because you feel so positive about life it’s much more likely that positive things will happen. Your thoughts are more powerful than you can possibly imagine, so expect great things of yourself.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It seems that everyone has some advice for you at the moment – and if you are smart you will ignore it all and do only what your conscience tells you is right and proper. Get on and do what needs to be done, and do it exceedingly well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It’s not often you are the life and soul of the party but you will be today. Any worries you have about what is happening in the world will be forgotten as you get in touch with the fun side of your nature and have a really good time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Be wary of anyone who says they can get you something for nothing, because almost certainly it isn’t true. And why would you want it for free anyway? Most things that are worth having are worth working for – it’s the effort that gives them value.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You won’t care in the slightest if what you say upsets friends and foes alike – you may even be pleased about it. As far as you are concerned the truth should never be sugar-coated, and certainly not to protect fragile egos. People need to toughen up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You rarely lack for self-belief and with the sun and Mars moving through positive areas of your chart you won’t let anything undermine your superconfident mood. You want to be challenged, so you can show the world what you can do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

What are your hopes and wishes? What are your dreams? You may think of yourself as a practical person and not prone to fantasies but today you must allow your imagine to wander a bit. Ask yourself “what if?” and then make it happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Creative activities of all kinds are under good stars now but for best results you need to expand your horizons both physically and mentally and go places and do things that may not have occurred to you in the past. Be more adventurous – much more!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t usually care if other people disagree with you but today you will take it as a personal insult if someone does not see that you are right and they are wrong. Maybe that’s true, but do you really need to put a friendship at risk?

