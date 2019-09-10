Your daily horoscope: September 10

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Neptune link on your birthday means you want to help people in need, but to do that most effectively you first need to help yourself. You have dreams and desires too, and you don’t have to sacrifice them to make the world a better place.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You don’t need to force people to hand over what it is you desire – they will happily give it to you if you ask nicely. You may be assertive by nature, Aries, but sometimes a more co-operative approach is required to get the things you need.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Everyone makes mistakes – yes, even a Taurus – so don’t beat yourself up because something you had high hopes for went wrong. Admit to yourself that you made a bad call and work out how you can make a better one next time.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Your confidence should be high now, so why do you still have this vague feeling that something is about to go massively wrong? It’s probably just the approaching full moon making you more jumpy than usual, so calm down and keep enjoying your life.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You will be looking back at things you did earlier in the year and wondering if you could have done them better. No doubt you could but don’t slip into a frame of mind where you lament what might have been. Looking forward is a must.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Someone who is usually quite open and happy will be a bit under the weather today and you should make it your job to work out what is ailing them and then help them find their best smile again. No one does “cheerful” quite like a Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone who thinks they can take advantage of your kindly nature is in for a rude awakening. Just because you like to help people does not mean you are an easy touch. You may go right the other way today and cut them out of your life completely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If your inner voice tells you to follow a certain course of action then you must do what it says. If you don’t you may regret it around the time of the full moon on Saturday. Never ignore your “intuition” – it’s the higher part of your self.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you have to ask someone for a favour today you may be disappointed by their response. Having said which, later in the week you may have reason to be glad that they turned down your request for help – if only because it forced you to help yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Certain problems may seem much bigger than they really are, so don’t get overexcited and start making major changes because most likely they are not needed. Everything will come right in the end – it’s a strange fact of life but somehow it always does.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Don’t worry too much if you step on a few toes or put a few noses out of joint today – your cosmic role is to show those around you that they don’t have to follow rules or follow the herd. You can apologize later – if you really want to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Start the day early and get ahead of your rivals and competitors. The sooner you get busy on your list of things to be done the sooner you will get through it and have some quality time available to spend with loved ones and friends.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t worry if you feel a bit down today because with the sun opposing your ruling planet Neptune it’s no surprise that your get-up-and-go should have got-up-and-gone. Even Pisceans get the blues, though usually not for long.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com