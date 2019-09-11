Your daily horoscope: September 11

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

This should be a fortunate year for you, especially if you are the sort of Virgo who refuses to be taken in by hysterical thinking and sticks resolutely to the facts. The world is fine just as it is and your task in life is simply to enjoy it.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You were born with some very special skills, but are you using them wisely? The planets are encouraging you to make more of your gifts, both for your own benefit and to help those who rely on dynamic people like you for guidance.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are no one’s fool when it comes to making a deal – you drive a very hard bargain – but today you may let a friend or colleague have for free something that you would normally demand payment for. That’s fine, but don’t get too generous!

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may have clear-cut evidence that a partner or loved one has done something wrong but don’t be too eager to confront them with it today. It may be no big deal to you personally but it could be highly embarrassing for them.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Try not to attach so much importance to material things. As a water sign, you know from experience how emotional you can get at times, so don’t let your feelings take over if something is removed from your life. It’s really no big deal.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be feeling like a small cog in a big machine at the moment but that will pass later in the month when the sun moves in your favour again. In the meantime, do what is asked of you and do it to the best of your abilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may depress you to realize that someone you thought you could trust has abandoned you but it’s better that you discover their true nature now rather than later when you are more vulnerable. Fewer friends but truer friends is the best way to go.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

The more someone finds ways to annoy you the more resolved you must be to ignore them. Act as if you don’t have a care in the world and that nothing they say or do can wipe the smile from your face. Then you’ll be annoying them!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Be wary of people who say nice things about you. Yes, of course, most if not all of it will be true but chances are they are building you up only because they want to knock you down again. You don’t need flattery – you already possess total self-belief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It may be true that a work colleague or even your employer is giving you a hard time but you are advised not to make a big deal of it – yet. You will get an opportunity for righteous revenge when the moon is full at the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Forget about trying to be subtle today because the people you will have to deal with are unlikely to be smart enough to get the message. Sometimes you have to be blunt, even at the risk of sounding rude, so get your point across any way you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not be amused by someone’s tricks and pranks but don’t let it show. According to the planets they are making a spectacle of themselves because they want to draw attention away from you and towards them. You don’t have to play their silly game.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t go over the top with your spending or you may run up bills you find hard to pay. You can be a bit wasteful with your resources at times and if you don’t go easy with the charge card your cash-flow problems will only get worse.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com