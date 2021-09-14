 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Horoscopes

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Horoscopes

Your daily horoscope: September 14

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Virgo.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday is such that nothing you see or hear should be taken for granted. That applies especially to “facts” presented to you by so-called experts, some of whom may believe it’s okay to lie for a good cause. It isn’t.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The answer to a question you have been struggling with will come to you in a flash today, but can you trust what your instincts tell you? Neptune, planet of illusion, is strong at the moment, so the answer may not be as simple as it seems.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in one of those moods where you cannot be bothered to argue about anything and will go out of your way to stay on good terms with everyone. That’s fine, but if you agree with everything you hear today you must expect new disagreements tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to come to terms with the fact that not everything in life has a rational explanation. What happens today will challenge your belief that both people and things have a fixed place in the scheme of things. On the contrary, change is the only constant.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be smart and put off making a decision of some sort until later in the week when Neptune has less influence in your chart. If you make that decision today you run the risk of having to unmake it again around the time of next Monday’s full moon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At some stage today you will realize that you are doing something completely the wrong way, but being the sort who hates to admit they make mistakes you may decide to press ahead regardless. Good luck with that. Sooner or later you’ll be forced to change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s link between the sun in your sign and Neptune in the partnership area of your chart warns you need to be on your guard when dealing with people on a one-to-one basis. Question everything they tell you, even if you would prefer to believe them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give your imagination permission to roam over the next 24 hours but try not to put a negative interpretation on what you see. Your mind is such a powerful tool that if you believe something strongly enough it will, at some point, become true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Little things seem to annoy you more than they should of late and you need to get past that. Trivial events and trivial people are not worth wasting your time and energy on, so blot them out of your reality and focus exclusively on the bigger picture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s sun-Neptune link could play havoc with your emotions, so promise yourself that no matter what occurs, and no matter how annoying it might be, you won’t get upset. Adjust your outlook until you can see that it’s all part of the cosmic comedy.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sooner or later a decision will have to be made about a relationship that has gone off the rails in recent months. It may be that a parting of the ways is necessary but don’t come to that conclusion just yet. Something unexpected is about to occur.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can at times be too forgiving and the planets warn if you let others get away with things they should be punished for you may regret it by the end of the day. Sometimes it’s necessary to make value judgments that may hurt a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune in your sign is opposed by the Sun today, which means you need to tighten up your thinking and make sure you reach conclusions based on facts alone. The reality of your situation is that you’ve been far too woolly-minded of late.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies