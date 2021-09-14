Your daily horoscope: September 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Neptune’s influence on your birthday is such that nothing you see or hear should be taken for granted. That applies especially to “facts” presented to you by so-called experts, some of whom may believe it’s okay to lie for a good cause. It isn’t.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The answer to a question you have been struggling with will come to you in a flash today, but can you trust what your instincts tell you? Neptune, planet of illusion, is strong at the moment, so the answer may not be as simple as it seems.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are in one of those moods where you cannot be bothered to argue about anything and will go out of your way to stay on good terms with everyone. That’s fine, but if you agree with everything you hear today you must expect new disagreements tomorrow.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You need to come to terms with the fact that not everything in life has a rational explanation. What happens today will challenge your belief that both people and things have a fixed place in the scheme of things. On the contrary, change is the only constant.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be smart and put off making a decision of some sort until later in the week when Neptune has less influence in your chart. If you make that decision today you run the risk of having to unmake it again around the time of next Monday’s full moon.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

At some stage today you will realize that you are doing something completely the wrong way, but being the sort who hates to admit they make mistakes you may decide to press ahead regardless. Good luck with that. Sooner or later you’ll be forced to change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s link between the sun in your sign and Neptune in the partnership area of your chart warns you need to be on your guard when dealing with people on a one-to-one basis. Question everything they tell you, even if you would prefer to believe them.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Give your imagination permission to roam over the next 24 hours but try not to put a negative interpretation on what you see. Your mind is such a powerful tool that if you believe something strongly enough it will, at some point, become true.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Little things seem to annoy you more than they should of late and you need to get past that. Trivial events and trivial people are not worth wasting your time and energy on, so blot them out of your reality and focus exclusively on the bigger picture.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Today’s sun-Neptune link could play havoc with your emotions, so promise yourself that no matter what occurs, and no matter how annoying it might be, you won’t get upset. Adjust your outlook until you can see that it’s all part of the cosmic comedy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Sooner or later a decision will have to be made about a relationship that has gone off the rails in recent months. It may be that a parting of the ways is necessary but don’t come to that conclusion just yet. Something unexpected is about to occur.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can at times be too forgiving and the planets warn if you let others get away with things they should be punished for you may regret it by the end of the day. Sometimes it’s necessary to make value judgments that may hurt a bit.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Neptune in your sign is opposed by the Sun today, which means you need to tighten up your thinking and make sure you reach conclusions based on facts alone. The reality of your situation is that you’ve been far too woolly-minded of late.

