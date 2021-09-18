Your daily horoscope: September 18

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s part of your nature to try to plan everything down to the smallest detail but your birthday chart warns you need to be less rigid in your thinking. If you can get over your fear of not being in control the year ahead could be one of the best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is really no point trying to hide what you think. Others will see from the look on your face that you are not happy with something, so you might as well be up front about what it is. Since when did you start watching your words?

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you try to explain how things should be done to co-workers this weekend the less they will understand. Are they stupid? Maybe, but more likely they don’t possess the ability to follow facts through to their logical conclusion. Be patient with them.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

That nagging voice in the back of your mind that says something is not quite right will become louder as the weekend progresses. Don’t ignore it. The planets indicate you are right to be suspicious, so watch your back as well as your front.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You may think you know everything there is to know about a situation but almost certainly there are things going on behind the scenes you are still unaware of. Be careful then when initiating action based on your own conclusions. They could be wrong.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may prefer to play things by ear rather than follow a set course of action but the message of the stars this weekend is that you need to map out a schedule and stick to it. Keep distractions to a minimum too. Focus on the job in hand.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

An idea that has been whizzing around in your mind for some time may intrigue you but this is not the weekend to start work on it. Monday’s full moon is sure to throw your plans in the air, so it’s pointless starting anything new just yet.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

There may be one or two setbacks over the next 48 hours but nothing you have not experienced before and nothing you cannot handle. The most important thing now is that you maintain a level of self-belief that allows no doubts to creep into your mind.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend tries to give you some advice you must not dismiss it out of hand. It may not be what you want to hear but the planets warn you very much need to hear it, so put your ego aside and learn from what they tell you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You may be one of the zodiac’s action signs but with a full moon approaching you need to weigh up the various pros and cons before making a move. It could be that you have overlooked a vital piece of information that threatens to ruin your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You of all people should know how important it is to delegate but for some reason you seem unwilling to let other people make decisions. The planets urge you to have a little more faith in them this weekend. Don’t micro-manage everything they do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Some things that are going on in the world can be explained logically, but others make no sense at all. Instead of worrying about it try looking for ways it might benefit you personally. The more cracks appear the more opportunities will appear too.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are going to have to face up to some unpleasant facts this weekend and by the time the moon is full on Monday there should be no more doubts as to what is going on and who is responsible. Then, at last, you’ll be able to act.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com