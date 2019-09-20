Your daily horoscope: September 20

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You know that what you want to achieve is well within your power but for some reason you are reluctant to get started. Promise yourself on your birthday that you WILL make the most of your skills and talents – not tomorrow or next week but right this very day.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may have total confidence in your own abilities but it would appear that not everyone is as convinced about your brilliance as you. Go out of your way today to prove to the doubters that you know what you are doing. They won’t doubt you again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You don’t have to put responsibilities ahead of having fun – it’s quite possible to have them together. The message of the stars today is that you need to relax more and accept what comes your way on a day-to-day and even an hour-to-hour basis.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

One of the best times of the year for creative ventures is about to begin but you need to forget about how much things cost and trust that fate will take care of the bills. The less time you spend worrying about money the better off you will be.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Whichever way you turn over the next 24 hours you will confront stupidity and vanity in equal measure. Some people just don’t seem to know when they are making a spectacle of themselves, but that’s okay – it puts you in a really good light.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may think you have plenty of juice in the tank but the planets warn you are almost running on empty, so think twice before starting something new, especially if it requires a large input of time and energy. Be good to yourself, because no one else will be.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The past few weeks have been lucky for you and your good fortune should continue for some time yet, but you need to be aware that actions have consequences and that taking any kind of risk is itself a major gamble. Start playing it safe.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may not feel very confident at the moment but come the start of next week your head will be in a much better place, so take things easy for the next few days and prepare yourself for all the wonderful new things that will be coming your way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You need to get out and about more and to make contact with people who are themselves well connected. Who you know is every bit as important to your future success as what you know, so be more outgoing today and over the weekend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You need to be patient Sag. Yes, of course, you want to get started on all those schemes and dreams but if you push ahead too soon you will encounter numerous obstacles. Wait until the sun moves in your favour on Monday, then go for it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will be tested like never before over the next few weeks, but that’s okay. In fact it’s great because you are at your best when your back is to the wall and you have no option but to raise your game. Before long you’ll be flying high.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The thing you have been fearing most will no longer have any hold over you when the sun moves in your favour early next week. Looking back, you will be amazed that you ever let it get such a negative grip on your life.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Just because someone whose opinions you trust says something is a fact does not make it a fact, and the planets warn that you need to question their motives. Also, in future, learn to trust your own instincts ahead of what other people tell you.

