Your daily horoscope: September 21

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will find yourself torn between opposing ambitions over the coming year but why do you have to choose one over the other? With a little bit of forward planning you can make a splash in more than one ocean – and be a big fish in both.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The sun moves into your opposite sign tomorrow and it’s important that you mark the occasion by looking back over the past six months or so and seeing how far you have come – most likely a lot further than you imagined was possible back then.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you have to play second fiddle to someone you don’t have a high opinion of then just do it and keep your feelings about them well hidden. Focus on your work and make sure the powers that be know you’re the one they can rely on.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

The sun’s move into the most dynamic area of your chart tomorrow will put a spring in your step and give your confidence a massive boost. No matter how many disappointments you’ve had in the past the immediate future looks very rosy indeed.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What happens over the next few days may seem like a setback but it can also be a learning experience. You’ll make life a lot easier for yourself by letting go of any unrealistic expectations you may have, both of yourself and of other people.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You have been under a lot of pressure in recent weeks but the good news is you are about to embark on a less testing phase. Make time for social activities and don’t be afraid to make travel plans too, especially if you’ll be traveling for love.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may have been the undisputed No. 1 of late but now the sun is about to leave your sign you must accept you can’t be top dog any more. That’s okay. You’ve impressed a lot of people in recent weeks and they won’t forget your contribution.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

No matter how many setbacks and disappointments you may have suffered in recent weeks the cosmic clock is about to move in your favor in a very big way. Stop feeling sorry for yourself and start looking for ways to make life exciting again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The sun’s move into the most sensitive area of your chart tomorrow means you will be in a thoughtful mood for the rest of the week and some time beyond. It may be your feelings that drive you but reason and logic must not be ignored completely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sooner you stop trying to impose your beliefs on other people the sooner you will reach a place where nothing fazes you any more. It doesn’t mean you’ve stopped caring, it means you’ve finally decided that nine out of 10 things are of no real importance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The sun’s move into the career area of your chart tomorrow will make you even more ambitious than you usually are. The universe promises you can accomplish great things over the next few weeks, but if you want them to last you must still plan carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If you get the opportunity to be on the move over the next few days you must take it, even if there is a long list of chores to be finished. Do whatever it takes to regain the sense of adventure you’ve lost of late. Make life fun again!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must have the confidence to back your hunches and you must have the self-belief to carry on backing them in the face of stiff opposition from doubters and critics. What does your inner voice tell you? Listen to it, act on it, and ignore everything else.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com