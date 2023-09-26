Open this photo in gallery: LibraiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will accomplish more this year if you quit making detailed long-term plans and let life come to you. Treat each day as a new beginning and let the universe provide what you need to be happy and successful. Why strive so hard when you don’t have to?

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There will be times today when you have no alternative but to do what others ask of you but that may not necessarily be a bad thing. What you give up in terms of independence you will more than make up for in cold hard cash.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A routine that was helpful to you in former years is now well past its sell-by date and needs to be replaced with something a little more modern. It won’t be easy for you to change your ways but deep down you know it must be done.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Although major challenges are coming your way you have what it takes to face each and every one of them and turn at least some to your advantage. Give all you’ve got in the run up to Friday’s full moon, then give even more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A friend may be able to see something that you have missed, so listen to what they have to tell you today and be ready and willing to act on their advice. Don’t let your ego blind you to the fact that they are more experienced than you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The sun and Mars in the communications area of your chart makes you rather chatty, which is no bad thing in itself but you must be careful not to let slip information that might one day be used against you. Keep your secrets to yourself!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The decisions you take over the next few days will have a huge influence on your financial situation, so make sure you know in your mind what it is you are after and also what you can afford to spend in its pursuit. You’re not made of money.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With both the sun and Mars moving through your sign you may be convinced that you are on the cusp of something big but don’t fall into the trap of thinking that every step will be easy. You will still need to put in a lot of hard yards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be tempted to take the kind of risks that you would usually avoid but the planets insist you don’t have to gamble your future on following a hazardous new path. You are already heading in the right direction, so just keep going.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

No matter how determined you may be to succeed the fact is you can only go so far on your own, so accept that you will need to join forces with like-minded people and resolve to work as hard for the team as you do on your own.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The approaching full moon will pull you in two directions at once and somehow you will have to find room in your life for both your longing for success and the people who love you and nurture you the most. A flexible approach is an absolute must.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep reminding yourself that you are who you are for a reason and that no one has the right to demand that you change your ways. If others don’t like the goals you are pursuing that’s too bad – it’s your life and you must live it your way.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The next few days could be make or break as far as your financial situation is concerned, so promise yourself that the decisions you take will be based on facts rather than fantasy. Be shrewd when dealing with both your own and other people’s money.

