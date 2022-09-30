Libra.

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will have plenty to say for yourself this year but not everyone will be receptive to your message. Ultimately, the only way you can change the world is by changing yourself for the better. Do that and you’ll have done more than most.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may not enjoy your routine being disrupted today but as there is not much you can do about it you must accept the situation and adapt as best you can. Don’t bother complaining to people in positions of power because they really don’t care.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The past few days have been a bit disruptive but nothing has occurred that you cannot deal with. Get your act together and refuse to be cowed by situations that are challenging, because if you rise to those challenges your reputation will soar.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are so many good things going on in your life now that you may think you can do no wrong, but don’t get cocky and expect the world to land in your lap. If you work for what you get you’ll enjoy it so much more.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

A half-forgotten fear will make a comeback today and this time you must deal with it and bury it for good. Keep telling yourself there is nothing to worry about, because the more you say it the more likely it is to be true. Your thoughts matter hugely.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

The more others moan that so many things are going wrong in the world the more inclined you will be to laugh in their face. The fact is life has rarely been this good, and in the greater scheme of things “bad” events don’t matter much anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Everything has its allotted span and it seems the life of one particular venture is now drawing to a close. Don’t try to hold on to what is on its way out – in fact you should give it a push so it comes to a close more quickly.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

With both the sun and Venus working in your favour you can really begin to push ahead with your ambitions. But don’t push too hard. The influence of Venus, especially, urges you to relax into what you have to do, then you’ll do it so much better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What seems such a trivial issue to you may be of life-changing importance to someone else, so don’t dismiss their fears as unworthy of attention. Do what you can to assist them but also point out, gently, that they don’t need to get so worked up emotionally.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is of the utmost importance today that you keep your temper in check, no matter what the provocation may be. If you cannot get along with certain people then remove yourself from their vicinity rather than get involved in a war of words.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The planets indicate that if you go out of your way to help people over the next 24 hours they will go out of their way to help you later on. Sometimes it is better to limit what you gain in the short-term so you get more in the long-term.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

All you need to do to get the best from life now is surrender to the cosmic forces and just go with the flow. The sun in your fellow air sign of Libra is about to bring something, or someone, wonderful your way. You’re pretty wonderful yourself!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Why is it that every time a shadow crosses your path or a loud noise breaks the silence you jump as if it’s the end of the world? Whatever the reason you need to get past it. Shadows and noise don’t have to be associated with bad events.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com