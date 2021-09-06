Your daily horoscope: September 6

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will be no end of opportunities to improve your financial situation over the coming year, but you must be selective in the projects you choose to get involved with. Only do what feels right on a personal level – don’t let others force you to act.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have been extremely busy of late but don’t seem to have much to show for your efforts, which is a bit disappointing. The good news is you’ve been storing up a lot of goodwill with people in positions of authority, so expect to be rewarded very soon.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It’s not often you get carried away with the sort of foolish scheme that is guaranteed to fail but you appear to have been taken in by someone’s persuasive ways – and it could cost you. The sooner you get your head out of the clouds the better!

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life is full of possibilities now that both Venus and Mercury are moving through the most dynamic area of your chart, so raise your sights and don’t be afraid to try out new things, especially those of a creative or artistic nature. Unleash your inner genius.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You are in no mood to hold back emotionally and will make sure everyone knows how you feel. That could be a good thing but it could also be a bad thing, especially if you hold a grudge against someone. Let it go – it must not spoil your day.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you turn on the charm today you will get everything you desire. Whether that will be good for you remains to be seen but the fact is others want to cater to your every whim – and there’s no way you’re going to let that pass unused!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Despite one or two setbacks the past few weeks have been hugely positive for you, to the extent that you can’t quite believe your luck at times. Now your creativity and ambition are about to be recognized by the powers that be. Believe it – you deserve it.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You expect life to throw up challenges now and again but recently there have been so many of them you are beginning to wonder if you have offended the universe in some way. Don’t worry – the cosmic tide is about to turn in your favour again.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

No matter how many disputes you’ve had with a family member of late you can easily patch things up again. Just because there have been a few heated words does not mean you love each other any the less. Get past your differences and move ahead together.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you must stop feeling sorry for yourself and rediscover the lust for life that has carried you through so many crises. Attitude is everything and if your thoughts are positive your emotions will be positive too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Anything you set your heart on over the next few days will come to you as if by magic. Don’t waste time trying to work out why that should be, just make the most of it while you can. Experience should tell you this phase won’t last forever.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You need to forget about helping other people today and help yourself for a change. You have put so much time and energy into making life better for friends and family members that your own affairs are beginning to suffer. You’re important too!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

The message of the stars as the new week begins is that you need to both broaden your thinking and expand your horizons. You have been far too inner-focused in recent weeks and need to balance things out by engaging more with the world.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com