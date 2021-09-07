Your daily horoscope: September 7

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

With both a new moon and a wonderful sun-Uranus link on your birthday the year ahead of you promises to be exciting for all the right reasons. Don’t be afraid to go off in a new direction. Make your own rules rather than follow other people’s.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Try to take a more laidback approach to your work over the next day or two. You still need to get things done, of course, but don’t run this way and that as if you need to get everything finished this very moment. In short, don’t exhaust yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It won’t worry you in the slightest if other people do not approve of your actions today – it may even encourage you to make a show of the fact that there is nothing they can say or do to stop it. Do only what feels right to you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Try not to get so caught up in domestic matters that you miss out on something exciting related to your work or career. Keep your eye on the ball and make sure people in positions of power know who you are and what you are capable of.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Don’t tone down your message just because certain people might be offended. Today’s new moon in the communications area of your chart urges you to push ahead in whatever direction suits you best. If others don’t like it, ignore them.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Cosmic activity in the area of your chart that governs what you own and earn will throw up new opportunities over the next few days, so keep your eyes and ears open and be ready to act quickly and decisively when they arrive. You won’t have to wait long.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Today’s new moon in your sign is a major omen of success, certainly in the short-term and maybe in the long-term too. The key is to believe in yourself and what you are doing at all times and in all situations, no matter what others might say.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You can’t turn back the clock but you can make up for something that went wrong a while ago. If the only way to do that is to say “sorry” to a friend or colleague then do so – the only thing standing in your way is your ego.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If you want something badly enough today you will find a way to get it, or maybe several ways. The current cosmic picture highlights your dreams and schemes and what you need to do to turn them into realities. It shouldn’t take too much effort.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Don’t let what other people might think of you stand in your way. Certainly don’t let it stop you saying your piece. If you have a point to make then make it and enjoy the look of shock on the faces of those who expected you to keep quiet.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The most important thing now is that you put principle before profit and do what every fibre of your being tells you is right. It won’t make you popular in certain circles but as they are not the sort of circles you move in why should you care?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A business or financial issue that has been causing you some alarm needs to be resolved as quickly as possible – meaning right now! If you have to take a loss to get out of a promise or contract then do so. It will be a price worth paying.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Although the emphasis is very much on what other people do at the moment you are certainly not helpless and today’s new moon will encourage you to let loved ones and family members and work colleagues know you have your own ideas. They’ll be impressed.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com