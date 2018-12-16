Your daily lookahead horoscope: December 16

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Venus-Saturn link on your birthday means you need to get serious about relationships in general and one relationship in particular. Chances are you have been taking it for granted and that cannot continue. Show them that you truly care.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Decisions, decisions, how you hate making decisions. But make them you must because major developments both at home and at work will compel you to choose in which direction you intend to travel. What is your No. 1 ambition? Go for it!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Anyone who thinks Taurus is too cautious by nature will be obliged to think again as you go all out to prove you can be as adventurous as anyone else. Make sure your mind is open to new ideas, because ideas are more valuable than gold.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you think is of major importance will be of no significance at all when the sun changes signs on the 21st. Now that you know that, why don’t you stop worrying about it right now? It’s only your attention that gives it power.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

The sun moves into the partnership area of your chart on Friday, making it easier for you to open up and let loved ones know what is on your mind and in your heart. Between now and then, try to avoid any more misunderstandings!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Something you thought was trivial in the extreme will turn out to be of major importance over the next few days, which will surprise you. Actually the signs were there for you to see all along but you were much too busy having fun!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, links with Jupiter a few days from now, which will go a long way toward restoring your confidence – though maybe not so much in other people! What have you got to worry about? Life should be enjoyed.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you have been planning for quite some time is shaping up nicely and it won’t be long before you can move it from the design stage to the doing stage. Don’t rush it though. This isn’t one of those situations where you are up against the clock.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have become a bit too predictable of late and need to get some mystery back into your life. Also, because people expect you to be secretive they worry when you open up and reveal things about yourself. Revert to type and hide things from them!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You’ve had a great deal of fun over the past few weeks while the sun has been moving through your sign and you still have a few days to go. It will, however, pay you to get serious about your financial situation. Savings may have to be made.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

One of the best times of the year for you begins on the 21st when the sun moves into your sign. Between now and then you are strongly advised to tie up loose ends and make sure you have no outstanding obligations. You need to start afresh.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The most important thing this week is that you take time out of your busy schedule to evaluate what you have accomplished over the past 12 months. Most likely it’s quite a lot, but what more can you do between now and the end of the year? Go for it!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

More than most signs you have high ideals but because they are high you sometimes fail to live up to them. Don’t let that depress you though. The cosmic powers that be will give more weight to your intentions than to your successes this week.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com