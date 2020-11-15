 Skip to main content
Your lookahead horoscope: November 15

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Scorpio.

iStockPhoto / Getty Images

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

As birthdays go yours is one of the best. Even the smallest effort on your part will bring amazing rewards, so think what a serious effort might do. The new moon makes all things possible, so refuse to be limited by life and change your world in wondrous ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

If you genuinely want to change your life for the better now is the time to get serious about it. You may think you were serious before but if you think back you will have to admit that you were sometimes a bit slapdash in your methods.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Do whatever it takes to help a friend or workmate over the next 24 hours. Do so out of the goodness of your heart but recognize too that by helping other people you ultimately help yourself as well, not least by creating new allies.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Issues to do with your work and your well-being should go well this week. In fact you may feel so pumped up with physical and mental energy that you push yourself harder than you previously thought possible. Don’t go to extremes though.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

This should be an incredibly positive week for you, and if you are planning a new project it is also a week when you should stop thinking about it and actually get started. With the sun, Moon and Jupiter all on your side you can’t possibly lose.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

This is one of those weeks when it will be a total waste of time arguing with other people. You are completely set in your ways and they are completely set in theirs, so stay out of each other’s way and stay in emotional control at all times.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in Scorpio will give you the energy to break free and move in a new direction. Your ability to think fast and act fast means you may have to leave some people behind, but your efforts will be as good for them as they are for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is the perfect time to get your financial house in order, and to call on loved ones for assistance. There are days when no one will want to refuse you and this is one of them, so let them know what you need, and expect to get it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The new moon in your sign, linked to Jupiter, makes this one of the best weeks of the year for setting yourself targets and working towards them with skill and self-belief. You know what you are capable of – now let the rest of the world know too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

A lot of annoyingly trivial things have been occurring of late and there were times when you found it hard to keep your cool. But you did and now you will get your reward. The universe is about to hand you an opportunity to excel in some way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Jupiter in your sign links with the new moon making this a really good time to take stock of what you are doing with your life and, if necessary, making positive changes. What is it you dream of doing more than anything else? Start doing it now!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

An important decision needs to be made and because it will affect your social and professional standing you must make sure you are in possession of all the relevant facts and figures. Do your homework and do it well. Leave nothing to chance.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

What happens this week could have a profound effect on the way you look at the world, but ultimately the choice is yours: you can update your thinking and be more positive on every level, or you can cling rigidly to an outdated outlook. Over to you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

