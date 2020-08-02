Your lookahead horoscope: August 2

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Uranus link on your birthday suggests there will be serious disruptions in your work or career over the coming 12 months, but that need not be a bad thing. All change can be good change if you have what it takes to see opportunity in adversity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why is it that you seem to be the only one capable of rational thought at the moment? Whatever the reason you need to keep your head together and take some tough decisions, because without you the centre may not hold. You’re in the hot seat Aries!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The more you try to control what’s going on around you the more you will realize just how little effect your words and actions seem to be having. Take the hint and stop trying so hard. Whichever way the tide is flowing, just go with it.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Do what you know you are good at rather than what other people say you are good at. Is there a difference? Yes there is, and given that even those closest to you don’t recognize that fact means you can trust no one’s judgment but your own.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You must not allow other people’s selfishness and stupidity to hold you back. You may have to push ahead on your own but that’s many times more preferable than following advice that limits what you can do. Trust yourself Cancer, and act!

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may find it hard to get started on whatever tasks you are expected to complete this week, mainly because you think they are boring. If you can, put them off until tomorrow. If you can’t, get others to help you so you get a few hours to yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t waste your precious time daydreaming about what might have been. There is no point looking back and there is every reason why you should be looking forward now. The dark period you’ve been through is coming to an end, so cheer up!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your values may be different to the values of someone you have to deal with this week but that does not mean you cannot work together, or even like each other. Opposites often attract and while romance may not be possible, friendship certainly is.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try to stay on good terms with important people over the next few days, because there are going to be some big opportunities coming up on the work front. Let them see you are eager to make a name for yourself, while making more money for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Because you are the sort of person who craves excitement you may do something silly over the few days, but it’s unlikely to have any serious long-term effects, so go right ahead. The world needs people who are not afraid to laugh at themselves.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

No week is a good week to take risks with money, but this week’s sun-Uranus link warns that even the smallest chance you take over the next few days could have implications for your financial health. To put it bluntly: keep your cash in your pocket.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The fact that certain people don’t approve of what you are doing could make you do it all the more. But it could be a double bluff. It could be they WANT you to carry on doing it because they think it will make you look bad. Be careful.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Whatever regular routines you are used to could be seriously disrupted this week, so be flexible and be ready to go it alone. You’re not nearly as set in your ways as some people think you are and you’ll surprise them with your ability to adapt.

