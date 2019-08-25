Your lookahead horoscope: August 25

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

What happens over the next few months may seem to be a matter of chance but further down the road you will look back and realize it was all part of a bigger design. Trust your instincts and let them lead you to wherever it is you are destined to go.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is a small but very real possibility that someone is feeding you false information in the hope that you will make a bad decision. With that fact in mind you need to check and double check everything you are told. Don’t trust anyone, not even your mother.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You have so much to look forward to at the moment, so why the gloomy face? Whatever the reason you need to snap out of it and get yourself moving again. The best cure for depression is action, so do something, anything, and do it right now.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You don’t want to see a friend or colleague suffering but on this occasion you are advised not to step in and help them out. The planets indicate this is one of those occasions when they need to learn for themselves, most likely the hard way.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Set yourself targets but make sure they are targets you can reach, because if you aim too high and fall short of those heights it will take you a long time to shake of the feeling of failure. Be who you are, not who others expect you to be.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

In your rush to get started on a new project you may have overlooked some small but important factor that has the potential to spoil your plans. Go over every little detail this week, then go over them again, then get a trusted friend to take a look too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

The world is full of people who enjoy bursting the mind bubbles of those who have big ideas and one such person will go out of their way to play down your chances of success this week. Cut them out of your life. Have only positive people around you.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Don’t let yourself be pushed into making a quick decision about an issue that is super complicated. Take as much time as you need to go over the situation again and again and only make a move if you are 100-per-cent certain it is going to work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You will need to put your financial needs ahead of personal relationships and family matters this week, because if you don’t stop the outflow of cash there may soon be none left. You can make it up to those you have ignored or cut short later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It is of the utmost importance that you stop and think before you make any kind of move over the next few days. According to the planets it could well be the case that a rival is playing on your fears in the hope that you will crack.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You risk either overestimating your own abilities or underestimating a rival’s abilities this week and either way the results could be costly. Don’t forget: the moment when you believe that nothing can go wrong is the moment when it most likely will.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may not entirely believe what a friend has to tell you this week, but even if they are exaggerating there is still more than a little truth in it, so listen and learn. If there is money involved you must – repeat must – proceed with the utmost caution.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must not let your personal feelings get in the way of what you have to do in the wider world. Yes, of course, you must always be true to your principles, but that does not mean you must always be the one who loses out.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com