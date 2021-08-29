Your lookahead horoscope: August 29

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Everyone has potential but few reach the heights they are capable of. Over the coming year you will get the opportunity to move up to a higher level of accomplishment but you will only get there though your own efforts and self-belief. Go all the way.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A relationship may have been through some tough times of late but now the cosmic picture is beginning to change you should find you are getting back on the same wavelength again. More than that, you will be more forgiving of each other.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your workload will expand quite a bit over the coming week, so don’t get sidetracked by matters that are of no real importance. You will need to make good use of both your time and your energy – and make use of them for yourself, not for others.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something of a creative nature will come right for you over the next few days after a prolonged period when you were unsure if it could ever be a success. It just shows what sustained effort and hanging in there can do. Never give up on your dreams.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you want to make an impression on someone special now is the time to surprise them. You don’t have to spend a fortune on outrageous gifts, just do something that shows you’ve put some serious thought into your relationship. Then they’ll get serious about you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It may come as a shock to discover that someone you thought was totally trustworthy has been bending the rules but the signs have been there for some time. Now you know what their true nature is you can justifiably put some distance between you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Changes you made earlier in the year are beginning to bear fruit and over the coming week there will be signs that it won’t be long before you are making a profit again. This time, don’t spend what you gain on luxuries you don’t really need.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

As Mercury joins Venus in your sign on Monday a sense of calm will engulf you, even though the world at large may be in a state of chaos. You’ll have that unshakable feeling that no matter what occurs you’ll be able to handle it with ease.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something you have been working on for many months is about to pay off, so don’t give up on it. It’s natural that your interest is on the wane but considering how much effort you have put into it already you might as well go all the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Whatever it is you are worrying about, stop it right now. Both in your personal life and at work there are clear signs that life is about to take a turn for the better, and it will turn quicker if your mental attitude is positive. It’s all good.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will need to fight your corner this week, especially on the work front where rivals will cast doubts on your abilities. The only reason they are being so negative is because they fear your ambition – so give them something extra to worry about.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Try not to become so obsessed with someone that you can think of nothing else. The cosmic picture is turning in your favor and it won’t be long before you get your chance to shine. If you are looking in the wrong direction though you could miss it.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something you have been reluctant to let go of must now be allowed to pass out of your life. A new phase is beginning and it’s one in which you won’t have time to play silly games. As from today you need to get serious about your ambitions.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com