Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday means a new start is possible but it does not mean you must reject the past altogether. Everything that went before can be used to empower what you choose to do next, and what you do next will be utterly amazing.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have tried to run away from a personal problem and that did not succeed, so now you must face up to it bravely. The new moon will make it easy for you to confront your inner demons, and they are not nearly as terrifying as you fear.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

It may be tempting to avoid talking about an issue you know is going to make some people angry but deep down you know that you must. Ignoring it has actually made matters worse up until now, so be honest with yourself and with others too.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A new moon in the career area of your chart promises big gains on the work front over the next few days but only if you seize the initiative and make sure people in positions of power recognize your potential. Ambition is NOT a dirty word.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Anyone who is afraid of the truth had better put their hands over their ears when you are around because you are determined to call it as you see it regardless of the consequences. The facts matter a thousand times more than other people’s feelings.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you focus on minor worries over the next few days you could miss out on the bigger things that are taking place in the world around you. The new moon will bring opportunities to make some serious money but only if you are paying attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

A new moon in the partnership area of your chart means this is not the best time to go it alone. Your interests, both personal and professional, are best served by joining forces with people who share your values and ambitions. Together you’ll rock it!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you have been putting off a task in the hope that no one will notice you are going to be disappointed. Family members and colleagues are well aware that you are none too keen on what needs to be done but they will make you do it regardless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Because so much is coming so easily to you now you may be inclined to come off the gas and coast for a while. Don’t! The current new moon is a cosmic invitation to raise your game to an even higher level and paint your name among the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The way to resolve a family crisis is to seize the initiative and make things happen. Loved ones won’t be pleased to begin with but it won’t be long before they realize that what you are doing is for their own benefit. Don’t expect any thanks though.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

There are so many interesting things going on in the world now that it may be difficult to focus on one aim at a time. In which case focus on two aims at a time. That way when you get bored you can switch back and forth between them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A new moon in the money area of your chart is a celestial nudge to get your finances in order, no matter how chaotic they may be. If you need to make extra cash the universe will point you in the right direction. After that it’s up to you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Lady Luck is smiling on you now and if you approach life with a can-do attitude over the next few days something wonderful will occur. Listen to what your heart tells you and follow it to the letter, even if some people think you are mad.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com