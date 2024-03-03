Open this photo in gallery: Pisces.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You may be a bit shy by nature but you enjoy the spotlight when it is on you and the message of your birthday chart is that you will be the star attraction this year. Will the adulation go to your head? Of course. Bask in your popularity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Keep telling yourself that challenges are opportunities in disguise and keep in mind at all times that the universe wants you to be happy and successful. What happens over the next few days will be good for both your material and spiritual growth.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Good things are coming your way and all you have to do is be open to them. Sometimes you can be too suspicious and miss out on opportunities because you think there may be some sort of catch. It’s not a trap, it’s a gift from the stars.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A friend or loved one will be off on a journey very soon and you must not be sad about their going. It won’t be long before they are back and what they discover along the way could stir your own desire to head off into the unknown.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Everything seems to be going well for you at the moment, so well in fact that you may be starting to wonder if you will have to pay for your good fortune further down the line. Stop worrying. Everything you get you have already earned.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to be on your guard over the coming week as a friend or colleague will play on your emotions and try to get you to do things that are not in your interest. Don’t be afraid to say “No” if what they suggest does not sound right.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It will fall on you to be the peacemaker over the next few days as warring factions both at home and at work take their feuds to more intense levels. You won’t get any thanks for it, of course, but your being there will calm things down.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to watch what you say now because if you come on too strong you could annoy just about everyone, including your friends and allies. It’s okay to be outspoken but try not to make it personal. You know how touchy some people can be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a hint of extremism in the Scorpio nature in that you tend to believe that the best way to get things done is to go all the way. That may be true sometimes but it isn’t true now. Try looking for compromise rather than confrontation this week.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your sense of humour is such that you can find almost any situation funny but you need to remember that most people are more sensitive than you. Avoid making jokes about events that friends and loved ones view as tragic rather than comic.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Upheavals of one kind or another are inevitable over the next few days but now you know that you can make a conscious effort not to get annoyed about them. Besides, you know from experience that chaos can, in some circumstances, even be fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Be careful when you are on the move over the next few days as obstacles and barriers are likely to pop up just when you least expect them. If you are moving too fast you may not have time to go round them and that could be painful!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You don’t have to be outrageous to get yourself noticed. On the contrary, with so much cosmic activity in your birth sign at the moment the world is already looking in your direction, so act normally but strive to be amazing as well.

