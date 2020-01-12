Your lookahead horoscope: January 12

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Pluto, Saturn and Mercury combine in your sign on your birthday, so the coming year is sure to be special. Your ability to see further and deeper than most other people will put you at a huge advantage in every area of life. Use that ability responsibly and wisely.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You have never been the sort to let bad news get you down and you are not about to change now, especially when you understand that what might be seen as negative for others could actually be good news for you. Aim to move up in the world.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If something major in your life has been changed by circumstances beyond your control you must not try to change it back again. Not only was it fated to happen but it will also create possibilities that did not exist before. Change is good for you.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There does not have to be a winner and a loser – it’s quite possible to share the spoils so that everyone is happy. That, in a nutshell, must be your aim this week, to make sure everyone gets something they want. There is more than enough to go around.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Some things in life are worth getting annoyed about, but most things are not. The planets warn if you allow yourself to get emotional this week you could end up turning an issue that is of only minor importance into something major. Why would you want to do that?

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

A friend or work colleague will give you some sort of advice this week and if you are smart you will take it. It could well be the case that they know a lot more about what is going on behind the scenes than you do, so trust them.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Have faith in your own insights and ideas and don’t let anyone tell you that your dreams could turn into nightmares. They can allow themselves to be held back by nameless fears if they so choose, but you don’t have to follow their sorry example.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have no intention of just sitting there and watching the world go by – you want to be in the middle of the action where the fun is. Just be careful you don’t have so much fun that loved ones might start thinking you are up to no good!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

What you say and do over the next few days will leave no one in any doubt that you intend to follow your own path through life come what may. You don’t have to be brutal about it but you do have to convince them you’re not bluffing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Some of the people you have dealings with this week will be a bit slow on the uptake, so you may have to repeat yourself two or three times before your message gets through. It’s worth the effort though, for then they cannot claim later that they did not understand.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your rivals will try to sow seeds of doubt in your mind over the next two or three days, but it’s unlikely they will succeed. You are in one of those marvellous moods where even setbacks are seen as opportunities and the world is always a wonderful place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be smart to keep a low profile this week, especially if you are the kind of Aquarius that reacts badly to people who make claims you know are untrue. Whatever they may say you must not rise to the bait. Stay silent and stay serene.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You may be tempted to take on a rival and use your intellect and wit to make them look silly, but why bother? They are making themselves look silly every time they open their mouth, so save your energy for more important things. Be a lover, not a fighter.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com