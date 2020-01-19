Your lookahead horoscope: January 19

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

The message of your birthday chart is that you need to cut out of your life all those little things that sap both your time and your energy. They may not be much individually but they add up to a significant slice of your life. Simplicity is best.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You would not be human if all the praise you have been getting of late did not go to your head a bit, but you also need to recognize that you cannot live on that praise forever. Remember, you are only ever as good as your last failure.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

People you work with are impressed by both your intelligence and your devotion to duty. Either one of those things would mark you out as someone special, but both of them together make you a force to be reckoned with. Aim high, then go even higher.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Something you have been working on for many months will start to pay dividends once the sun changes signs tomorrow. Don’t lose sight of the fact that a large part of your success is due to the assistance of other people – so give them the credit they deserve.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you lose in one area this week you will more than make up for it in another. Life is never static and one of the keys to success is to recognize how and where things are changing and to align yourself with those changes in positive ways.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be too eager to poke your nose into other people’s private affairs. At this time of year more than most you need to recognize when it is right to get involved and when it is right to keep your distance. Or do you like learning the hard way?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone you work with or for is watching you closely and wondering if your recent run of good results was down to intelligence and ability or purely to luck. You probably don’t care what they think – but keep that run going if you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Career and home issues don’t have to clash. As a Libra you are expert at finding ways to make two ends meet in the middle, so look for ways to do your duty at work while having a fun home life too. There’s plenty of time available for both.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You are no stranger to making sacrifices but you may need to remind yourself this week that you don’t have to forfeit your own needs and desires just to please other people. Is what friends and family expect of you reasonable? If not, don’t do it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

By all means lend a friend or relative a helping hand, especially if they have helped you in the past, but don’t think you can resolve all their problems for them, because you can’t. Sometimes people need to learn from their own mistakes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Yes, it’s true, someone is keeping things from you. But why do you automatically suppose that is a bad thing? It could be they are being secretive because they want to surprise you with something nice. Don’t risk spoiling it my nosing around where you should not.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

The moment you call for assistance this week others will come running to help you. They could and would have helped days, even weeks, earlier but you made it clear you were fine on your own. So where did your pride get you? Accept their help now.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You must stay within the rules of whatever game it is you are currently playing. If you try to cut corners you are sure to be found out and the punishment may exceed the crime. Why give your rivals and enemies reasons to attack you?

