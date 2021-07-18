 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Your lookahead horoscope: July 18

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Cancer.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Sometimes you can be too timid for your own good and that is something you will need to work on over the coming year. Don’t worry what others might think of your actions. Will it matter 100 years from now? It probably won’t even matter next week!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

There is no point resisting something you know is going to happen eventually, so go with the flow and make the best of what seems like a bad situation. You may soon discover it’s actually not that bad at all. In fact, the future looks extremely bright.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You must not take anything for granted when dealing with situations that could affect you financially. If a friend or colleague says they can help you with your cash-flow issues you would be wise not to believe them. They only want to help themselves.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

What you need to recognize now is that you don’t have to be a star every time you show your face to the world. You don’t mind being in the spotlight, of course, but too much exposure could reduce your value in the celebrity marketplace.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

What has been bothering you the most is actually what can hurt you the least, so get your head together and get past the idea that other people have some sort of hold over you, because they don’t. This is still your time of year, so call the shots.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are not as insensitive as some people think and you will go out of your way to prove it over the next few days. You do, however, need to understand that just because someone looks as if they need assistance doesn’t mean they actually want it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

It may seem as if the world is against you at the moment but it’s more likely that your way of looking at events is a little bit skewed. Almost certainly everyone is working toward the same goal, so what does it matter if you take different routes?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Stop trying to control each and every event of your life and let fate guide you. The Sun’s change of signs on the 22nd will bring to light information that can improve your outlook on life considerably. You certainly won’t see enemies wherever you look.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

That tough outer shell you wrap yourself in is not the real you and there will be times over the coming week when you need to remind yourself of that fact. You are actually a pretty sensitive person, so follow your soft heart, not your hard head!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Someone will approach you over the next few days with a deal that seems too good to be true. Does that make you suspicious? Chances are they will get out of it a lot more than you do, and most of what they get could be at your expense!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Keep routine tasks to a minimum over the next few days, even if it means falling behind in your busy schedule. In the greater scheme of things staying on top of everyday chores is actually not such a big deal – and it certainly isn’t a crime.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You may be in an easygoing mood but you need to watch out that you don’t let money slip through your fingers, because if it does you probably won’t see it again. Be wary of people who try to persuade you to spend more than you can afford.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You are not as set in your ways as some other signs and that’s good because if you are prepared to adjust your outlook over the next few days Lady Luck will smile on you. The world is full of exciting possibilities – so open your eyes and see them.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

