Your lookahead horoscope: June 30

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is a sense of destiny about you at the moment, as if you are the agent of change for a much higher cause. That might sound fanciful but it could be true. The universe works through everyone, and it’s working through you in some very big ways.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The approaching eclipse will bring out the emotional side of your nature, but that’s no bad thing. There comes a time when even an Aries has to show their vulnerable side and if you do so now it may reassure certain people that you are human after all.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This is a good time for travel and social activities, and if you can find a way to combine the two it could be a great time. If a loved one says something hurtful this week don’t hold it against them – reassure them that they are not going to lose you.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you have been putting off sorting out your money situation then put it off no longer. Tuesday’s eclipse will in some way or other provide a solution to your cash-flow problems and if you take it your finances will soon be on a much stronger level.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There is a solar eclipse in your sign on Tuesday, and if you focus exclusively on the things that mean most to you in this life over the next few days it could transform your very existence. Everything happens at the right time and your time is now.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You don’t want to admit that you need help but you are smart enough to realize that unless you reach out to those who can assist you then your troubles could get worse very quickly. It’s not a sign of weakness that you can’t do it on your own.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Don’t try to force your opinions on people who see things from a different perspective. According to the planets you actually have quite a lot in common and if you try to understand where they are coming from you could soon be going places together.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you want something enough you will find a way to get it, even if powerful forces are opposing you. However, if you accept a promotion of some kind you must also accept that you won’t have so much time for friends and family. Success comes at a price.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Tuesday’s eclipse will open your eyes to new possibilities and it will amaze you just how many paths there are to the kind of future you want most for yourself. Choose one path and stick with it to the end. All things are possible for those who believe.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You appear be feeling guilty about something you did recently, but guilt is a useless emotion, so get over it. You did what you had to do and now you must focus on what you are going to do next. Make it something that future generations will remember.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Let partners and loved ones know how much they mean to you. Cosmic activity in the relationship area of your chart will help you express your feelings, something that does not always come easy to you. They know you love them, but it’s still nice to be told.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You have been making a lot of work for yourself of late and if you carry on in that vein it could have an adverse effect on your well-being. Give yourself a break and delegate as many tasks as you can. Save your energy for what is to come.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your star is very much on the rise at the moment, but have you accomplished anything of a practical nature? The approaching eclipse will encourage you to do something out of the ordinary, something of a highly creative nature. Looks like it’s time for your masterpiece.

