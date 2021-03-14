Your lookahead horoscope: March 14

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Good things will come your way without much effort on your part this year. The simple fact is the universe wants you to experience the best that life has to offer, so open yourself up to love and laughter and be an example the world wants to follow.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You won’t have to make much of an effort workwise this week as everything that needs doing will get done as if by magic. It’s not often that it all falls into place as easily and quickly as this, so make the most of the situation while you can.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to understand a point of view that seems strange, even alien, you may discover something worth knowing. Who knows, it may even persuade you that it’s rarely a good idea to be dogmatic about things. Then again, maybe it won’t.

Story continues below advertisement

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Employers and other authority figures will look on you favourably this week and if you are smart you will make the most of it. Career-wise, there is no limit to how far you can go and how much you can accomplish. Believe in yourself, then act.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

There may be no end of things that need to be done this week but all you want to do is have fun. If you can find an excuse to be on the move then just get up and go. And remember, the journey matters more than the destination.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your financial fortunes are looking pretty good at the moment, but don’t use that as an excuse to go on a spree. Money doesn’t grow on trees and you will still need to watch what you spend. Or don’t you care about slipping back into debt?

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Partnerships and relationships are under excellent stars right now, so don’t be shy about letting family, loved ones and friends know how much they mean to you. It’s unlikely you’ll get emotional about it but you can and you must show your feelings.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You’ve been working too hard. No, seriously, you’ve been doing too much. Cosmic activity in the wellbeing area of your chart urges you to put your life in neutral and coast for a while. Life doesn’t have to be a race to the finish all the time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

It can be hard to stand outside yourself mentally and emotionally and understand why other people think and act the way they do, but you’ll find it easier than usual this week. Try to see the world through friends’ and loves ones’ eyes. The view may surprise you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If you make an effort to get through to partners and loved ones, to explain to them why you’ve had to make certain decisions, it will get rid of a lot of the tension that has been building. Talk isn’t cheap, talk is essential to human understanding.

Story continues below advertisement

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You can sometimes be a bit defensive when dealing with people you don’t know very well but you are strongly advised to be open and honest and let everyone you meet know how you think and feel. That’s assuming they want to know, of course!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

It might be difficult to push your suspicions to one side and trust that the universe will protect you but that is exactly what you must do. Act as if you will always land safely on your feet, no matter from how high you fall – and you will!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

With Venus, planet of love, joining forces with your ruler Neptune, if you act as if everyone – yes, everyone – is your friend then they will be. Life doesn’t have to be a struggle. Change your own attitude and the world will change with you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com