Your lookahead horoscope: May 3

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You cannot possibly be the best at everything, so don’t waste your time and energy trying. Cut back on your ambitions this year and focus only on the two or three goals that are easiest to reach. That’s not an admission of failure, it’s a sign of maturity.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

A relationship or friendship has been a lot of fun but now it may be time to move on to something new. If you do go your separate ways make sure it is on good terms. You never know when you might want to get back together again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Just because someone says they will support you does not mean they actually will, so don’t get into a position where your success depends entirely on them. You may not want to be cynical but ultimately the only person you can fully trust is yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Listen carefully to friends and family members whose knowledge in certain areas is clearly superior to your own, then make your choice as to whether or not you will take their advice. The final say in the matter must always go to your conscience.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you have kept things hidden from partners and loved ones you must now come clean and let them know what’s been going on. It may be no big deal to you but they could lose trust in you if you continue to keep them in the dark.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your powers of persuasion can get you just about anything you desire, but make sure other people don’t lose out as a result. You win best when other people win with you, so whatever you ask for make sure friends and relatives get a fair share too.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You could face a serious problem if you let slip information you should have kept to yourself. The powers that be won’t be impressed that you could not be trusted and may decide not to trust you again, so keep your lips zipped over the next 24 hours!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You must not be afraid to make unpopular decisions, but on the other hand you must not make them when there are other options available that could work just as well. Remember too that the quickest route to success is not always the best route .

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Something or someone will come into your life over the next few days that does you a power of good. It may be that something or someone else has to go out of your life to make room for it, or them, but that’s life. Don’t be too sentimental.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

If there is something you would rather be doing than what others expect you to be doing then you need to let them know there are going to be changes. No one can blame you for getting bored with your current regime – and you wouldn’t care if they did.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You should by now have a much clearer idea of what it is you want to be doing over the coming weeks and months. You may not be able to move toward your new goals just yet but you can make detailed plans. Start on them now.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

No matter how eager you may be to press ahead with something that excites you there are a number of other issues that must be dealt with first. Sadly, there are people out there who would love to see you fail. Don’t give them a chance to criticize you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Something has been worrying you for some time and you really do need to sort it out. To start with you must be honest with yourself about why you fear it so much. Once you have done that you may find it has less of a hold over you.

