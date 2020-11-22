 Skip to main content
Your lookahead horoscope: November 22

Sally Brompton
Special to The Globe and Mail
Scorpio.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Don’t let self-doubt hold you back over the coming year. You are at your best when you throw yourself at life and take events as they come, so ignore the negative side of your mind and get out there and have as much fun as you can handle.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Question everything you are told this week. The more the so-called “experts” demand that you need to do this and you need to do that the more you must make up your own mind, and the best way to do that is to look at the facts for yourself.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Don’t give up on something just because you are finding it tough and boredom is beginning to set in. You started this project so you have to finish it, and the planets indicate that if you make a big push now it won’t be long before it’s finally done.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You may enjoy interfering in someone else’s business but they won’t enjoy it in the slightest and it could spark a confrontation. Do you really need to know what they are up to? Be careful or they may start looking more closely at you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

As the sun is now moving through the work area of your chart you will be in the mood to push on with a project, but don’t push too hard or you may lose your balance and take a tumble. A steady pace is the best and the safest approach.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You are always ready to forgive other people for their mistakes but you seem unable to forgive your own. It’s good that you hold yourself to such high standards but it must not be beyond your ability to reach them. Don’t be so tough on yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, will bring new information your way and it will be the kind of information that makes you doubt some of the things you have long believed. Could the powers that be have been lying to you? Is the grass green? Does night follow day?

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will strive hard to get your message across this week but some people will still fail to understand what you are talking about. The sad fact is a certain percentage of the population will always refuse to see sense. Focus instead on those who do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Mercury in your sign gives your powers of persuasion a much-needed boost but there is also a danger that you could go too far and insist that everyone agrees with you. How will you know when that is happening? When your voice starts to rise!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You must have a rational reason for everything you do this week. This is a great time for taking the initiative and making your mark on the world but your actions must be guided by a plan that has been thought through from A to Z.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to make apologies or excuses if you want to go off and be alone with your thoughts this week – just do it and don’t worry in the slightest how others might interpret it. Once you’ve got your head together your relationships will start to improve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You can be amazingly perceptive at times and over the next few days you will recognize patterns that other people seem to have missed. Just make sure they are real patterns and not patterns your fertile imagination has dreamt up. Live in the real world.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you see or hear something that can be used for your benefit this week don’t be slow in taking advantage of it. You can be sure that you are not the only one who has seen its potential, so move quickly and let others catch up if they can.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com

