HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There will times this year when it seems as if an invisible force is protecting you from the big bad world, and from some of your own bad decisions as well. It’s the higher part of your nature looking out for your interests, so don’t ignore it!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Most things are going well for you now but one particular project seems to have hit a wall. Don’t try to smash your way past the obstruction because you will only hurt yourself. Be patient. You’ll know when it is time to move ahead again.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Your can-do attitude will draw others to you over the coming week and there may be times when you wish you were not quite so popular. Nevertheless, you will go out of your way to help those who are not as dynamic as you, and that’s most people.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Life will be full of love and laughter over the next few days as the sun and Mars in the most creative and romantic area of your chart compel you to interact joyfully with everyone you meet. Your easygoing attitude will be an inspiration to everyone.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You don’t have to be the life and soul of every social gathering, no matter how much some people try to persuade you to go out and mingle. The most fun you can have this week will come from siting quietly and contemplating the meaning of life.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you need to ask a favour of your boss or someone else in a position of authority now is the time to open your mouth and let them know what you require. You may be amazed how quickly and easily they agree to your request.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Make sure you are mentally and emotionally ready to take advantage of the changes that are about to take place both in your personal life and on the work front. Others may find what happens this week unsettling but you will find it inspiring.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You will discover something this week that changes the way you look at the world. It will certainly wake you up to the fact that those who are afraid to move with the times are sure to get left behind. You don’t intend to be one of them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Relationships are under excellent stars now, so don’t try to avoid people you have no way of knowing will be friend or foe, because almost certainly they will be both approachable and pleasant. It’s also a good time to join a club of some kind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your people skills will be irresistible over the next few days and you will get most things you desire simply by asking for them. Turn on the charm, turn up the chat, and see what you can get away with – almost anything it seems!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to do anything special this week, you just have to be yourself and allow your natural talents to shine through. It may embarrass you a bit that everything comes so easily to you now but it’s unlikely to last, so make the most of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Principles are always more important than profit and what happens next in your life will remind you of that fact in a big way. No matter how much money you may be offered for doing something questionable you must turn it down.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Your head and your heart may be pulling you in different directions at the moment but it’s really no big deal. You are flexible enough to find ways to get the best from both sides of your variable nature, so why choose one over the other?

