IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There is little doubt that you will get what you want over the coming year but is what you want the same as what you need? You need to give that question some thought before you start moving forward. You don’t want to go in the wrong direction.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

With your ruler Mars linked to Jupiter this weekend you will be at your imperious best. Anyone who thinks they can take you on will learn quickly that when you are in this kind of mood you are unbeatable. Watch out for other Aries-born though.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Trust your instincts and act on what they tell you. It does not matter how many people disagree with your plans, it matters only that you follow to the letter what your inner voice tells you to do – it’s the only expert you will ever need.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

You will accomplish more this weekend than most people accomplish in a month. A Mars-Jupiter link will spur you into action and before you know it you will be on top of your workload and at the top of your game, professionally and romantically.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

No matter how stormy life may get this weekend you will remain perfectly calm. Your inner tranquillity will help you get ahead of your rivals on the work front and, more importantly, stay there for a long time. You’re in a class of your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Now is the time to make those changes you have been planning. A powerful Mars-Jupiter link means you have both the opportunity and the motivation to transform your existence. So what are you waiting for? It’s now or it’s never Leo.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Some pretty dangerous thoughts are going through your head at the moment and if they stay in your head then nothing bad will come of them. If, however, you try to turn them into reality you could be looking at a world of hurt. Get over them!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Something you have desired for a very long time will be offered to you on a plate over the next 48 hours, which is nice, but what’s the catch? According to the planets there is no catch at all, so take it and make it work for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Today's Mars-Jupiter link will in some way or other change your life for the better. If you play your cards sensibly your reputation on the work front will soar over the next few days. Your workload will increase too but you can handle that with ease.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

There is no such thing as a perfect weekend but with your ruler Jupiter energized by Mars there is every chance that the next 48 hours will be special. But don’t just sit there and wait for things to happen – get out there and make them happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Something you have been trying to forget will force its way to the front of your mind again and this time you have no option but to do something about it. Face up to it and deal with it once and for all. It’s really no big deal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Keep telling yourself that you are a winner and that you cannot possibly fail – and you won’t. You will find it amazingly easy to impose your will on other people this weekend and, so long as your motives are pure, you will get what you need.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

A number of things that previously made no sense will come into focus over the next few days. The pieces that have been missing will fall into place and something will click in the back of your brain. There is meaning everywhere, if you care to look.

