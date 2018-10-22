Andie MacDowell shares her essentials for skincare and beyond

Open this photo in gallery Illustration by Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail

Andie MacDowell knows a thing or two about perseverance. The actor’s career has spanned more than 30 years, including 20 past the age of 40, when the naysayers said she’d never work again. Now at 60, and with a slew of memorable roles under her belt ranging from the romantic (Four Weddings and a Funeral) to the downright scene stealing (Magic Mike XXL), she’s out to talk about the positive side of aging.

“I think it’s a really wonderful position to be in, to represent women that are … I cannot find the right word. Not young? ‘Old’ is not good,” she said while in town during the Toronto International Film Festival in September. “I can’t think of the appropriate word to describe what it means to be an older woman that doesn’t sound demeaning. ‘Mature’ is the best I can come up with.”

“It’s an honour to be able to work for them for 32 years – I’ll do whatever they want!” she says. Fittingly, she rhymed off her beauty essentials for us in no particular order.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Globe and Mail

1. Moisturizer

“I have to moisturize, especially when I’m flying. I’ll put Revitalift by my coffee machine in the morning so I remember to do it then. I just moisturize a lot. My skin just drinks it.”

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Triple Power LZR Anti-Aging Cream Day Moisturizer, $38.99 through lorealparis.ca.

2. Sugar scrub

“I use it in the bath. It exfoliates, but it’s not rough. So it feels really good on your skin, but it leaves you slightly moisturized.”

L’Oréal Paris Pure-Sugar Scrub, $14.99 through lorealparis.ca.

3. Coconut oil

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I love coconut oil for my body, in case I don’t like the lotion where I’m travelling.”

Skinny & Co. skinny coconut oil, $15 at Sephora.

4. Peppermint supplements

“These little peppermint balls are good for your belly, freshen your breath and help your digestion.”

Peppermint Beadlets, US$15.33 at Doterra.

5. Matte gloss

Story continues below advertisement

“I wear a matte gloss. I don’t like when it looks like you’ve got gobs of Vaseline on your lips.”

Stila Stay All Day Shimmer liquid lipstick, $29 at Shoppers Drug Mart.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the weekly Style newsletter, your guide to fashion, design, entertaining, shopping and living well. And follow us on Instagram @globestyle.